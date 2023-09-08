NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.13.1
Bug Fixes in This Release

3459431

Description: UFM System Dump cannot be extracted from UFM 3.0 Enterprise Appliance host when running in high-availability mode.

Keywords:  System Dump, High-Availability

Discovered in Release: 6.12.0

3461658

Description: The network fast recovery configuration (/opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/fast_recovery.conf) is missing when UFM is deployed in Docker Container mode.

Keywords: Network Fast Recovery; Docket Container; Missing Configuration

Discovered in Release: 6.12.0

3461058

Description: When using the Dynamic Telemetry API to create a new telemetry instance, the log rotation mechanism will not be applied for the newly generated logs of the UFM Telemetry instance

Keywords: Dynamic, Telemetry, Log-rotate

Discovered in Release: 6.13.0

Note

For an archive of bug fixes from previous releases, please refer to Bug Fixes History.
