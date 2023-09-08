Bug Fixes in This Release
|
Ref. #
|
Description
|
3459431
|
Description: UFM System Dump cannot be extracted from UFM 3.0 Enterprise Appliance host when running in high-availability mode.
|
Keywords: System Dump, High-Availability
|
Discovered in Release: 6.12.0
|
3461658
|
Description: The network fast recovery configuration (/opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/fast_recovery.conf) is missing when UFM is deployed in Docker Container mode.
|
Keywords: Network Fast Recovery; Docket Container; Missing Configuration
|
Discovered in Release: 6.12.0
|
3461058
|
Description: When using the Dynamic Telemetry API to create a new telemetry instance, the log rotation mechanism will not be applied for the newly generated logs of the UFM Telemetry instance
|
Keywords: Dynamic, Telemetry, Log-rotate
|
Discovered in Release: 6.13.0
For an archive of bug fixes from previous releases, please refer to Bug Fixes History.