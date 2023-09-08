NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.13.1
Document Revision History

Release

Date

Description

6.13.1

May 18, 2023

Updated:

6.13.0

May 5, 2023

Updated

Added:

May 9, 2023

Updated

6.12.1

Feb 19, 2023

Updated

Mar 1, 2023

Updated Changes and New Features

Mar 16, 2023

Updated Changes and New Features - Added MFT package integration details

Mar 27, 2023

Updated UFM Server Communication with Externally Managed Switches

6.12.0

Feb 2, 2023

Updated:

Added:

Removed:

  • UFM Logical Elements tab from the Web UI

Feb 6, 2023

Updated Troubleshooting

6.11.1

Dec 1, 2022

Updated:

Dec 19, 2022

Updated Changes and New Features

6.11.0

Nov 21, 2022

Updated:

Added:

6.10.0

July 31, 2022

Updated:

Added:

September 2022

Updated:

October 2022

Updated the examples in Docker Installation

