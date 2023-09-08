NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.13.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.13.1  Known Issues in This Release

Known Issues in This Release

Ref #

Issue

3432385

Description: UFM does not support HDR switch configured with hybrid split mode, where some of the ports are split and some are not.

Workaround:  UFM can properly operate when all or none of the HDR switch ports are configured as split.

Keywords: HDR Switch, Ports, Hybrid Split Mode

3472330

Description: On bare-metal high availability (HA), when initiating a UFM system dump from either the master or standby node, the collection process will not include the HA dumps (pacemaker and DRBD).

Workaround:  To extract the HA system dump from bare-metal, run the following command from the master/standby nodes:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/usr/bin/vsysinfo -S all -e -f /etc/ufm/ufm-ha-sysdump.conf -O /tmp/HA_sysdump

The extracted HA system dump are stored in /tmp/HA_sysdump.gz.tar

Keywords: UFM System Dump, HA, Bare-Metal

3461658

Description: After the upgrade from UFM Enterprise v6.13.0 GA to UFM Enterprise v6.13.1 FUR, the network fast recovery path in opensm.conf is not automatically updated and remains with a null value (fast_recovery_conf_file (null))

Workaround:  If you wish to enable the network fast recovery feature in UFM, make sure to set the appropriate path for the current fast recovery configuration file (/opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/fast_recovery.conf) in the opensm.conf file located at /opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm, before starting UFM.

Keywords:  Network fast recovery, Missing, Configuration

Note

For a list of known issues from previous releases, please refer to Known Issues History.
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 8, 2023
content here