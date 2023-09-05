Appendix – Used Ports
The following is the list of ports used by the UFM Server for internal and external communication:
|
Port
|
Purpose
|
80(tcp), 443(tcp)
|
Used by WS clients (Apache Web Server)
|
8000(udp)
|
Used for UFM server listening for REST API requests (redirected by Apache web server)
|
6306(udp)
|
Used for Multicast requests – communication with latest UFM Agents
|
8005(udp)
|
Used as UFM monitoring listening port
|
8089(tcp)
|
Used for internal communication between UFM server and MonitoirngHistoryEngine
|
8888(tcp)
|
Used by DRBD – communication between UFM Primary and Standby server
|
15800(tcp)
|
Used for communication with legacy UFM Agents on Mellanox Grid Director DDR switches
|
8081(tcp), 8082(tcp)
|
Used for internal communication with Subnet Manager