Appendix – Used Ports

The following is the list of ports used by the UFM Server for internal and external communication:

Port

Purpose

80(tcp), 443(tcp)

Used by WS clients (Apache Web Server)

8000(udp)

Used for UFM server listening for REST API requests (redirected by Apache web server)

6306(udp)

Used for Multicast requests – communication with latest UFM Agents

8005(udp)

Used as UFM monitoring listening port

8089(tcp)

Used for internal communication between UFM server and MonitoirngHistoryEngine

8888(tcp)

Used by DRBD – communication between UFM Primary and Standby server

15800(tcp)

Used for communication with legacy UFM Agents on Mellanox Grid Director DDR switches

8081(tcp), 8082(tcp)

Used for internal communication with Subnet Manager

