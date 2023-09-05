Appendix - UFM SLURM Integration

Using the SLURM controller, execute the following commands to run your batch job:

Copy Copied! $ sbatch -N4 slurm_demo.sh Submitted batch job 1

Warning N4 is the number of compute nodes used to run the jobs. slurm_demo.sh is the job batch file to be run.

The output and result are stored on the working directory slurm-{id}.out where {id} is the ID of the submitted job.

In the above example, after executing sbatch command, you can see that the submitted job ID is 1. Therefore, the output file would be stored in slurm-1.out.

Execute the following command to see the output:

Copy Copied! $cat slurm-1.out

On the UFM side, a partition key (PKey) is created in case the pkey_allocation parameter is set to true in the configuration file, and the user provided the PKey name including the SLURM job IDs allocated to the hosts. Otherwise it will use the default management PKey.

In addition, the UFM-SLURM will create SHARM AM reservation in case the sharp_allocation parameter is set to true in the ufm_slurm.conf file.

After the SLURM job is completed, the UFM removes the job-related partition key (PKey) assignment and SHARP reservation, if they were created.

From the moment a job is submitted by the SLURM server until its completion, a log file named /tmp/ufm_slurm.log logs all of the actions and errors that occurred during the execution.