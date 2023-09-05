The Groups window allows users to create new groups of devices and provides information about existing groups.

Warning All predefined groups have Read permissions only, except Suppressed_Devices to/from which the user is also able to add/remove members or devices.

Warning The following predefined groups auto-populate upon UFM startup: Switches, 1U_Switches, Modular_Switches, Gateway_Devices, and Hosts.

To create a group of devices, do the following:

Click “New” under “Groups.” In the New Group wizard, fill in the required information under the General tab: Name (must be between 4-20 characters), Type (General/Rack/Port), and Description (optional), and click Next. Under Members tab, move the members of the new group from the Available list to the Selected list. Click “Finish” and the new group will appear under the Groups window.

Group members details – port’s hostname, port’s GUID, and device’s IP address – can be viewed when selecting the group from the list of all groups available.

Group Actions

Right-clicking a group enables performing the following actions: