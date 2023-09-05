NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.13.2-5
Known Issues in This Release

3432385

Description: UFM does not support HDR switch configured with hybrid split mode, where some of the ports are split and some are not.

Workaround:  UFM can properly operate when all or none of the HDR switch ports are configured as split.

Keywords: HDR Switch, Ports, Hybrid Split Mode

3472330

Description: On bare-metal high availability (HA), when initiating a UFM system dump from either the master or standby node, the collection process will not include the HA dumps (pacemaker and DRBD).

Workaround:  To extract the HA system dump from bare-metal, run the following command from the master/standby nodes:

/usr/bin/vsysinfo -S all -e -f /etc/ufm/ufm-ha-sysdump.conf -O /tmp/HA_sysdump

The extracted HA system dump are stored in /tmp/HA_sysdump.gz.tar

Keywords: UFM System Dump, HA, Bare-Metal

3461658

Description: After the upgrade from UFM Enterprise v6.13.0 GA to UFM Enterprise v6.13.1 FUR, the network fast recovery path in opensm.conf is not automatically updated and remains with a null value (fast_recovery_conf_file (null))

Workaround:  If you wish to enable the network fast recovery feature in UFM, make sure to set the appropriate path for the current fast recovery configuration file (/opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/fast_recovery.conf) in the opensm.conf file located at /opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm, before starting UFM.

Keywords:  Network fast recovery, Missing, Configuration

Note

For a list of known issues from previous releases, please refer to Known Issues History.
