Known Issues in This Release
|
Ref #
|
Issue
|
3432385
|
Description: UFM does not support HDR switch configured with hybrid split mode, where some of the ports are split and some are not.
|
Workaround: UFM can properly operate when all or none of the HDR switch ports are configured as split.
|
Keywords: HDR Switch, Ports, Hybrid Split Mode
|
3472330
|
Description: On bare-metal high availability (HA), when initiating a UFM system dump from either the master or standby node, the collection process will not include the HA dumps (pacemaker and DRBD).
|
Workaround: To extract the HA system dump from bare-metal, run the following command from the master/standby nodes:
The extracted HA system dump are stored in /tmp/HA_sysdump.gz.tar
|
Keywords: UFM System Dump, HA, Bare-Metal
|
3461658
|
Description: After the upgrade from UFM Enterprise v6.13.0 GA to UFM Enterprise v6.13.1 FUR, the network fast recovery path in opensm.conf is not automatically updated and remains with a null value (fast_recovery_conf_file (null))
|
Workaround: If you wish to enable the network fast recovery feature in UFM, make sure to set the appropriate path for the current fast recovery configuration file (/opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/fast_recovery.conf) in the opensm.conf file located at /opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm, before starting UFM.
|
Keywords: Network fast recovery, Missing, Configuration
For a list of known issues from previous releases, please refer to Known Issues History.