Bug Fixes History

Rev 6.13.2

3228893 Description: ufm-prolog.sh failure: hostnames are not found in the fabric after reboot

Keywords: Hostnames; ufm-prolog.sh , reboot

Discovered in Release: 6.10.0

3495692 Description: UFM Enterprise v6.13.1 server hangs intermittently, blocking UFM REST server, and UFM GUI

Keywords: UFM REST, UFM GUI

Discovered in Release: 6.13.1

N/A Description: Reverted setGuidsForPkey APIs for supporting SHARP reservation (in case it is enabled)

Keywords: setGuidsForPkey, SHARP Reservation

Discovered in Release: 6.13.1

Rev 6.13.1

3459431 Description: UFM System Dump cannot be extracted from UFM 3.0 Enterprise Appliance host when running in high-availability mode.

Keywords: System Dump, High-Availability

Discovered in Release: 6.12.0

3461658 Description: The network fast recovery configuration ( /opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/fast_recovery.conf ) is missing when UFM is deployed in Docker Container mode.

Keywords: Network Fast Recovery; Docket Container; Missing Configuration

Discovered in Release: 6.12.0

3461058 Description: When using the Dynamic Telemetry API to create a new telemetry instance, the log rotation mechanism will not be applied for the newly generated logs of the UFM Telemetry instance

Keywords: Dynamic, Telemetry, Log-rotate

Discovered in Release: 6.13.0

Rev 6.13.0

3410826 Description: Rectified inability to modify user password

Keywords: User Password, Update, Fail

Discovered in Release: 6.12.1

3383916 Description: Fixed Client CTRL+C server disruption

Keywords: Client CTRL+C, Server functionality

Discovered in Release: Rest Over RDMA Image 1.0.0-21

3375414 Description: Fixed improper functionality of UFM UI Dashboard

Keywords: UI Dashboard

Discovered in Release: 6.11.0

3342713 Description: Fixed UFM Health configuration for periodic restarts of the telemetry

Keywords: UFM Health, Telemetry, Periodic restarts

Discovered in Release: 6.11.1

3361160 Description: Fixed UFM long upgrade time due to a large historical Telemetry database file

Keywords: Long Upgrade Time, Historical Telemetry, Database File

Discovered in Release: 6.11.0

3268270 Description: Show managed switches inventory data (Sysinfo) immediately after UFM initialization

Keywords: Managed Switches, Inventory, Sysinfo

Discovered in Release: 6.11.0

3338613 Description: Fixed UFM log rotation for supported Ubuntu OSs

Keywords: Log rotation, Ubuntu

Discovered in Release: 6.11.0

3338600 Description: Fixed UFM UI lockdown by adding protection to the failed path on backend side

Keywords: UFM UI, lockdown

Discovered in Release: 6.11.0

3276163 Description: Fixed remote syslog configuration in UFM Web UI to be persistent

Keywords: Remote Syslog, Web UI

Discovered in Release: 6.11.0

3234082 Description: UFM WebUI unresponsive after failover issue

Keywords: UFM, WebUI, failover

Discovered in Release: 6.10.0

3199572 Description: Incorrect Tier reporting in the UFM events

Keywords: Tier, Incorrect Report

Discovered in Release: 6.10.0

3107006 Description: Using GET All Modules REST API (GET /ufmRest/resources/modules), returns N/A in device_name.

Keywords: Modules, N/A, device_name

Discovered in Release: 6.9

3076817 Description: Upgrading to the latest UFM version (UFMAPL_4.8.0.6_UFM_6.9.0.7), the UFM WEB UI shows log and error messages with "invalid date."

Keywords: WEB UI, "invalid date"

Discovered in Release: 6.9

3060127 Description: UFM WEB UI - Ports REST API returns tier parameters as N/A in response

Keywords: WEB UI, tier, N/A

Discovered in Release: 6.9

3052660 Description: UFM monitoring mode is not working

Keywords: Monitoring, mode

Discovered in Release: 6.9

3031121 Description: Network map showing a link between QM8790 and Manta Ray leaf having BW of >20,000 Gb/s​

Keywords: Network Map, BW, 20,000

Discovered in release: 6.8.0

3003366 Description: UFM Starting and Stopping On Its Own Since Merge​

Keywords: Start, Stop

Discovered in release: 6.7.0

2968236 Description: Fabric health Old Alerts and events do not clear

Keywords: Fabric Health, Alerts, clear

Discovered in release: 6.8.0

2957984 Description: BER Not Being Read or Reported​

Keywords: BER, Not, Reported

Discovered in release: 6.8.0

3032227 Description: UFM UFMAPL_4.7.0.3_UFM_6.8.0.6 lists one of my skyways as "host" instead of "gateway"​

Keywords: skyway, gateway, host

Discovered in release: 6.8.0

2966472 Description: UFM Fabric health BER_CHECK warnings​

Keywords: Fabric Health, BER, check

Discovered in release: 6.8.0

2801258 Description: UFM failed to serve incoming REST API requests

Keywords: REST API, hang, unresponsive

Discovered in release: 6.7.0

2782069 Description: UFM APL 4.6 BER not reported (None) in event logs

Keywords: BER, events, log

Discovered in release: 6.7.0

2744757 Description: UFM health test: CheckSMConnectivityOnStandby should consider multiple GUIDs on a port

Keywords: UFM Health, SM connectivity, multiple guids

Discovered in release: 6.7.0

2830281 Description: UFM (container) is not starting after server reboot

Keywords: UFM Container, reboot

Discovered in release: 6.7.0

2804807 Description: UFM WEB GUI becomes Unresponsive and Event/REST API log stops printing

Keywords: Web UI, unresponsive

Discovered in release: 6.7.0

2699393 Description: IPMI console login connects to CentOS (UM docker OS) instead of Ubuntu (host OS) after UFM docker installation.

Keywords: IPMI; CentOS; Login

Discovered in release: 6.6.1

2638032 Description: Wrong module (line/spine) label appears in effective BER event.

Keywords: Module; Effective; BER; Event

Discovered in release: 6.4.1

2618603 Description: UFM failover is not working when bond0 is configured with IPoIB.

Keywords: Failover, Bond; IPoIB

Discovered in release: 6.6.1

2615514 Description: UFM software no longer supports license type "UFM APPLIANCE".

Keywords: License; UFM Appliance

Discovered in release: 6.5.2

2589617 Description: UFM stopped to discover topology on SuperPOD environment.

Keywords: Stopped; discover

Discovered in release: 6.5.2

2335141 Description: Memory leak discovered in ModelMain.py process.

Keywords: Memory leak

Discovered in Release: 6.5.1

Fixed in Release: 6.5.2

2300082 Description: CMP python error

Keywords: Python, error

Discovered in Release: 6.5.1

Fixed in Release: 6.5.2

2373665 Description: UFM license check of UFM permanent license generates invalid license status at the UFM Health Report.

Keywords: Permanent license; UFM health report

Discovered in Release: 6.5.1

Fixed in Release: 6.5.2

2125784 Description: Some commands appear for users with monitor privileges which are not functional. It is recommended not to use this user role.

Keywords: Monitor, permissions, user

Discovered in Release: 4.2.0

Fixed in Release: 6.5.1

- Description: Performance degradation caused by OpenSM changing the default rate limit of management PKey (0x7fff) to 2.5 GB/s instead of 10GB/s.

Keywords: OpenSM, Degradation, rate limit

Discovered in version: 4.2.0

Fixed in Release: 6.5.1

- Description: Each HCA is discovered and represented as a separate host. A host with multiple HCAs will be represented as multiple host instances.

Keywords: Fabric Topology

Fixed in Release: 6.5.1

1967348 Description: Email sender address cannot contain more than one period (“.”) in the domain name.

Keywords: Email, sender, period

Discovered in Release: 6.3

Fixed in Release: 6.4

2069425 Description: SMTP server username cannot have more than 20 characters.

Keywords: Email

Discovered in Release: 6.3

Fixed in Release: 6.4

1914379 Description: MellanoxCare service can now communicate with UFM (valid only when http communication is configured between MCare and UFM).

Keywords: MellanoxCare, http, https

Discovered in Release: 6.2

Fixed in Release: 6.3

1783048 Description: Opening UFM web UI in monitoring mode is now supported.

Keywords: Web UI, monitoring mode

Discovered in Release: 6.2

Fixed in Release: 6.3

1691882 Description: UFM Agent now is now part of the UFM web UI.

Keywords: UFM Agent

Discovered in Release: 6.1

Fixed in Release: 6.3

1793244 Description: UFM/module temperature thresholds notifications.

Keywords: Temperature thresholds

Discovered in Release: 6.1

Fixed in Release: 6.3

1678669 Description: Fixed an issue where UFM HA prerequisite script was checking for wrong Virtual IP port argument.

Keywords: UFM HA, prerequisite, Virtual IP, port

Discovered in Release: 6.1

Fixed in Release: 6.2

1706226 Description: Fixed an issue where MLNX_OS credentials were missing at the device "access_credentials" menu (the issue was detected on old Java based GUI). At the new UFM Web UI – MLNX_OS credentials are represented by HTTP credentials.

Keywords: MLNX_OS, credentials

Discovered in Release: 6.1

Fixed in Release: 6.2

1486595 Description: Fixed an issue where CentOS 7.5 was not recognized as RHEL 7 flavor upon installation.

Keywords: Installation, CentOS, RHEL

Discovered in: 6.0

Fixed in: 6.1

1358248 Description: Fixed the issue where ibdiagnet’s unresponsiveness when using the get_physical_info flag caused UFM to hang.

Keywords: ibdiagnet

Discovered in: 5.10

Fixed in: 6.0

1294010 Description: Fixed the issue where partition configuration was lost after upgrading to UFM version 5.9.6 and restarting the server.

Keywords: partitions.conf, PKey, configuration

Discovered in: 5.9.6

Fixed in: 5.10

1276539 Description: Updated report execution command in order to avoid the following false warning of wrong link speed during topology comparison.

Keywords: Topology compare report

Discovered in: 5.9.6

Fixed in: 5.10

1131286 Description: Fixed a memory leak of UFM’s main process when running multiple reports periodically.

Keywords: Memory leak, reports

Discovered in: 5.9

Fixed in: 5.9.6

1064349 Description: Fixed an issue where UFM reported false alarm about OpenSM irresponsiveness (sminfo command returned with failure).

Keywords: OpenSM, sminfo

Discovered in: 5.8

Fixed in: 5.9.6

987236 Description: Fixed a web UI security issue by changing the SSL certificate RSA keys’ size to 2048 bit (instead of 1024).

Keywords: Web UI, security, certificate, apache

Discovered in: 5.8

Fixed in: 5.9

965302 Description: Fixed UFM HA installation with non-standard file mode creation mask (umask 000).

Keywords: HA, umask

Discovered in: 5.8