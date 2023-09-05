Changes and New Features
This section lists the new and changed features in this software version.
For an archive of changes and features from previous releases, please refer to Changes and New Features History.
|
Feature
|
Description
|
Cable and Transceivers Burning
|
UFM supports second-source cable transceivers burn.
|
Module REST API
|
Added HW revision field in GET module REST API response.
|
Telemetry
|
Added support for the MRCS register read in UFM Telemetry.
|
UFM Reports
|
UFM Daily report will be disabled by default after upgrade or clean installation.
The items listed in the table below apply to all UFM license types.
For bare metal installation of UFM, it is required to install MLNX_OFED 5.X (or newer) before the UFM installation.
Please make sure to use the UFM installation package that is compatible with your setup, as detailed in Bare Metal Deployment Requirements.
The following distributions are no longer supported in UFM:
RH7.0-RH7.7 / CentOS7.0-CentOS7.7
SLES12 / SLES 15
EulerOS2.2 / EulerOS2.3
Mellanox Care (MCare) Integration
UFM on VM (UFM with remote fabric collector)
Logical server auditing
UFM high availability script - /etc/init.d/ufmha - is no longer supported
The UFM Multi-site portal feature is deprecated (as of April 2023 SW release)
The UFM Monitoring Mode is deprecated and is no longer supported as of UFM Enterprise version 6.14.0 (July release) and onwards
Logical Elements tab - Removed as of UFM Enterprise v6.12.0
In order to continue working with /etc/init.d/ufmha options, use the same options using the /etc/init.d/ufmd script.
For example:
Instead of using /etc/init.d/ufmha model_restart, please use /etc/init.d/ufmd model_restart (on the primary UFM server)
Instead of using /etc/init.d/ufmha sharp_restart, please use /etc/init.d/ufmd sharp_restart (on the primary UFM server)
The same goes for any other option that was supported on the /etc/init.d/ufmha script