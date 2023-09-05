By default, upon initialization, the SNMP plugin captures traps from all switches within the fabric. However, this behavior can be modified through configuration settings utilizing the "snmp_mode" option, with available values of "auto" or "manual".

It is important to ensure that the switch is visible to UFM and has a valid IP address. As illustrated in the following example, switch traps will only be received from "r-ufm-sw61".

The following is an instance of a trap received by the SNMP plugin and displayed as a UFM event:

Additionally, there is an option to verify events/alarms for a particular switch:

The SNMP plugin performs a periodic check of the fabric every 180 seconds, allowing for prompt receipt of traps from new switches or updated IP addresses of existing switches in under 180 seconds. This interval may be adjusted via the "ufm_switches_update_interval" option. To manually register or unregister a switch, please refer to the UFM Enterprise Documentation → UFM REST API → SNMP Plugin REST API.

The SNMP plugin employs the most up-to-date SNMP v3 protocol, which incorporates advanced security measures such as authentication and encryption. The "snmp_version" option enables the selection of SNMP versions “1” or “3”. It is essential to note that only switch-exposed traps will be transmitted to UFM as events.

OID Name Description Status Severity MELLANOX-EFM-MIB::testTrap send-test A test trap ordered by the system administrator Enabled Warning MELLANOX-EFM-MIB::asicChipDown asic-chip-down ASIC (Chip) Down Enabled Critical MELLANOX-EFM-MIB::cpuUtilHigh cpu-util-high CPU utilization has risen too high Enabled Warning MELLANOX-EFM-MIB::diskSpaceLow disk-space-low Filesystem free space has fallen too low Enabled Warning MELLANOX-EFM-MIB::expectedShutdown expected-shutdown Expected system shutdown Enabled Info MELLANOX-EFM-MIB::systemHealthStatus health-module-status Health module Status Enabled Critical MELLANOX-EFM-MIB::insufficientFans insufficient-fans Insufficient amount of fans in system Enabled Warning MELLANOX-EFM-MIB::insufficientFansRecover insufficient-fans-recover Insufficient amount of fans in system recovered Enabled Info MELLANOX-EFM-MIB::insufficientPower insufficient-power Insufficient power supply Enabled Warning RFC1213::linkdown interface-down An interface's link state has changed to down Enabled Minor RFC1213::linkup interface-up An interface's link state has changed to up Enabled Info MELLANOX-EFM-MIB::unexpectedShutdown unexpected-shutdown Unexpected system shutdown Enabled Minor SNMPv2-MIB::coldStart cold-start SNMP entity reinitialized Enabled Info

To learn more about how to enable or disable a specific trap, please refer to the UFM Enterprise Documentation → UFM REST API → SNMP Plugin REST API.

If some traps are not included in the default list, they may be added using the "snmp_additional_traps" option. The SNMP plugin will consider these traps as "enabled" and transmit them to UFM as events with an "Info" severity level.

To ensure the uninterrupted reception of traps from switches within a large fabric, changes must be made to the UFM configuration in the [/opt/ufm/conf/gv.cfg] file's [Events] section. Specifically, the "max_events" option should be raised from 100 to 1000, while "medium_rate_threshold" and "high_rate_threshold" should both be set to 500. To implement configuration adjustments, disable and then enable the plugin.

In case of an event storm, it is necessary to adjust the Event Policy settings such that General Events are non-alarmable and the TTL is set to zero, as illustrated in the following screenshot:

