NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.14.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.14.1  Storage Considerations

Storage Considerations

UFM periodically collects fabric port statistics and saves them in its SQLite database. Before starting up UFM Enterprise, please consider the following disk space utilization for various fabric sizes and duration.
The measurements in the table below were taken with sampling interval set to once per 30 seconds.

Warning

Be aware that the default sampling rate is once per 300 seconds. Disk utilization calculation should be adjusted accordingly.

Number of Nodes

Ports per Node

Storage per Hour

Storage per 15 Days

Storage per 30 Days

16

8

1.6 MB

576 MB (0.563 GB)

1152 MB (1.125 GB)

100

8

11 MB

3960 MB (3.867 GB)

7920 MB (7.734 GB)

500

8

50 MB

18000 MB (17.58 GB)

36000 MB (35.16 GB)

1000

8

100 MB

36000 MB (35.16 GB)

72000 MB (70.31 GB)

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 5, 2023
content here