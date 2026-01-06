Appendix – AHX Monitoring

AHX monitoring enables monitoring HDR director switch cooling devices (i.e. AHX) and sends events to UFM.

The events are triggered on the switch associated with the cooling device if the monitoring utility encounters an issue.

The monitoring utility runs periodically and communicates with the AHX devices over the Modbus protocol (TCP port 502).

For deployment and configuration, please refer to the AHX Monitoring plugin in Mellanox Docker HUB.