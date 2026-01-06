Appendix – UFM Multisite Portal Integration
NVIDIA® Mellanox® UFM® Enterprise Multisite Portal consolidates fabric information from several UFM servers into one central console. This provides the fabric administrator with a central view of devices, alerts, congestion, and other fabric health and performance information across all sites.
In order to configure UFM to work with the multisite portal, the following parameters must be set in the main UFM configuration file: gv.cfg.
[multisite]
enabled = true
#site name is mandatory when multisite is enabled
site_name =
server = 10.213.1.122
port = 443
protocol=https
interval = 60
file=/opt/ufm/data/multisite/summary
max_files=60
Parameter
Description
enabled
Enables multisite agent in UFM
site_name
User-defined name which will be presented in the multisite portal
server
IPv4 address of the multisite portal server
port
The port to connect to on the multisite portal server
protocol
The communication protocol to use to connect to the multisite portal.
The following options are available:
interval
Determines frequency in which data is sent by the multisite agent (in seconds)
file
Location where local summary data of the multisite agent is maintained
max_files
Maximum number of files to maintain
In order to configure the username and password of the multisite portal server, users must enter the
scripts folder and run the following script:
cd /opt/ufm/scripts
./update_multisite_agent_creds.sh -u <USER> -p <PASSWORD>
For more options of configuring agent credentials, please run:
./update_multisite_agent_creds.sh -h