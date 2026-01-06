On This Page
Appendix - Supported Port Counters and Events
Port counters and events are available in the following views:
Events and Port Counters area, at the bottom of the UFM window
Error window (Error tab) in the Manage Devices tab
In the New Monitoring Session window, in the Monitor tab, when clicking Create New Session
Event Log in the Log tab (click Show Event Log)
The following tables list and describe the port counters and events currently supported:
InfiniBand Port Counters
Calculated Port Counters
Counter
Description
Xmit Data (in bytes)
Total number of data octets, divided by 4, transmitted on all VLs from the port, including all octets between (and not including) the start of packet delimiter and the VCRC, and may include packets containing errors. All link packets are excluded. Results are reported as a multiple of four octets.
Rcv Data (in bytes)
Total number of data octets, divided by 4, received on all VLs at the port.
All octets between (and not including) the start of packet delimiter and the VCRC are excluded and may include packets containing errors. All link packets are excluded. When the received packet length exceeds the maximum allowed packet length specified in C7-45: the counter may include all data octets exceeding this limit.
Results are reported as a multiple of four octets.
Xmit Packets
Total number of packets transmitted on all VLs from the port, including packets with errors and excluding link packets.
Rcv Packets
Total number of packets, including packets containing errors and excluding link packets, received from all VLs on the port.
Rcv Errors
Total number of packets containing errors that were received on the port including:
Xmit Discards
Total number of outbound packets discarded by the port when the port is down or congested for the following reasons:
Symbol Errors
Total number of minor link errors detected on one or more physical lanes.
Link Error Recovery
Total number of times the Port Training state machine has successfully completed the link error recovery process.
Link Error Downed
Total number of times the Port Training state machine has failed the link error recovery process and downed the link.
Local Integrity Error
The number of times that the count of local physical errors exceeded the threshold specified by LocalPhyErrors
Rcv Remote Physical Error
Total number of packets marked with the EBP delimiter received on the port.
Xmit Constraint Error
Total number of packets not transmitted from the switch physical port for the following reasons:
Rcv Constraint Error
Total number of packets received on the switch physical port that are discarded for the following reasons:
Excess Buffer Overrun Error
The number of times that OverrunErrors consecutive flow control update periods occurred, each having at least one overrun error
Rcv Switch Relay Error
Total number of packets received on the port that were discarded when they could not be forwarded by the switch relay for the following reasons:
VL15 Dropped
Number of incoming VL15 packets dropped because of resource limitations (e.g., lack of buffers) in the port
XmitWait
The number of ticks during which the port selected by PortSelect had data to transmit but no data was sent during the entire tick because of insufficient credits or of lack of arbitration.
InfiniBand Calculated Port Counters
Counter
Description
Normalized XmitData
Effective port bandwidth utilization in %
XmitData incremental/ Link Capacity
Normalized Congested Bandwidth
Amount of bandwidth that was suppressed due to congestion
(XmitWait incremental/ Time) * Link CapacitySeparate counters are used for Tier 4 ports and for the rest of the ports.
Device events are listed as VDM or CDM in the Source column of the Events table in the UFM GUI. For information about defining event policy, see Configuring Event Management.
Alarm ID
Alarm Name
To Log
Alarm
Default Severity
Default Threshold
Default TTL
Related Object
Category
Source
64
GID Address In Service
1
0
Info
1
300
Port
Fabric Notification
SM
65
GID Address Out of Service
1
0
Warning
1
300
Port
Fabric Notification
SM
66
New MCast Group Created
1
0
Info
1
300
Port
Fabric Notification
SM
67
MCast Group Deleted
1
0
Info
1
300
Port
Fabric Notification
SM
110
Symbol Error
1
1
Warning
200
300
Port
Hardware
Telemetry
111
Link Error Recovery
1
1
Minor
1
300
Port
Hardware
Telemetry
112
Link Downed
1
1
Critical
1
300
Port
Hardware
Telemetry
113
Port Receive Errors
1
1
Minor
5
300
Port
Hardware
Telemetry
114
Port Receive Remote Physical Errors
0
0
Minor
5
300
Port
Hardware
Telemetry
115
Port Receive Switch Relay Errors
1
1
Minor
999
300
Port
Fabric Configuration
Telemetry
116
Port Xmit Discards
1
1
Minor
200
300
Port
Communication Error
Telemetry
117
Port Xmit Constraint Errors
1
1
Minor
200
300
Port
Communication Error
Telemetry
118
Port Receive Constraint Errors
1
1
Minor
200
300
Port
Communication Error
Telemetry
119
Local Link Integrity Errors
1
1
Minor
5
300
Port
Hardware
Telemetry
120
Excessive Buffer Overrun Errors
1
1
Minor
100
300
Port
Communication Error
Telemetry
121
VL15 Dropped
1
1
Minor
50
300
Port
Communication Error
Telemetry
122
Congested Bandwidth (%) Threshold Reached
1
1
Minor
10
300
Port
Hardware
Telemetry
123
Port Bandwidth (%) Threshold Reached
1
1
Minor
95
300
Port
Communication Error
Telemetry
130
Non-optimal link width
1
1
Minor
1
0
Port
Hardware
SM
134
T4 Port Congested Bandwidth
1
1
Warning
10
300
Port
Communication Error
Telemetry
141
Flow Control Update Watchdog Timer Expired
1
0
Warning
1
300
Port
Hardware
SM
144
Capability Mask Modified
1
0
Info
1
300
Port
Fabric Notification
SM
145
System Image GUID changed
1
0
Info
1
300
Port
Communication Error
SM
156
Link Speed Enforcement Disabled
1
0
Critical
0
300
Site
Fabric Notification
SM
250
Running in Limited Mode
1
1
Critical
1
0
Grid
Maintenance
Licensing
251
Switching to Limited Mode
1
1
Critical
1
0
Grid
Maintenance
Licensing
252
License Expired
1
1
Warning
1
0
Grid
Maintenance
Licensing
253
Duplicated licenses
1
0
Critical
1
0
Grid
Maintenance
Licensing
254
License Limit Exceeded
1
0
Critical
1
0
Grid
Maintenance
Licensing
255
License is About to Expire
1
0
Warning
1
0
Grid
Maintenance
Licensing
256
Bad M_Key
1
0
Minor
1
300
Port
Security
SM
257
Bad P_Key
1
0
Minor
1
300
Port
Security
SM
258
Bad Q_Key
1
0
Minor
1
300
Port
Security
SM
259
Bad P_Key Switch External Port
1
0
Critical
1
300
Port
Security
SM
328
Link is Up
1
0
Info
1
0
Link
Fabric Topology
SM
329
Link is Down
1
0
Warning
1
0
Site
Fabric Topology
SM
331
Node is Down
1
0
Warning
1
0
Site
Fabric Topology
SM
332
Node is Up
1
0
Info
1
300
Site
Fabric Topology
SM
336
Port Action Succeeded
1
0
Info
1
0
Port
Maintenance
UFM
337
Port Action Failed
1
0
Minor
1
0
Port
Maintenance
UFM
338
Device Action Succeeded
1
0
Info
1
0
Port
Maintenance
UFM
339
Device Action Failed
1
0
Minor
1
0
Port
Maintenance
UFM
344
Partial Switch ASIC Failure
1
1
Critical
1
0
Switch
Maintenance
UFM
370
Gateway Ethernet Link State Changed
1
0
Warning
1
0
Gateway
Gateway
SM
371
Gateway Reregister Event Received
1
0
Warning
1
0
Gateway
Gateway
SM
372
Number of Gateways Changed
1
0
Warning
1
0
Gateway
Gateway
SM
373
Gateway will be Rebooted
1
0
Warning
1
0
Gateway
Gateway
SM
374
Gateway Reloading Finished
1
0
Info
1
0
Gateway
Gateway
SM
380
Switch Upgrade Error
1
1
Critical
1
0
Switch
Maintenance
UFM
381
Switch Upgrade Failed
1
0
Info
1
0
Switch
Maintenance
UFM
328
Module status NOT PRESENT
1
1
Warning
1
420
Switch
Module Status
UFM
383
Host Upgrade Failed
1
0
Info
1
0
Computer
Maintenance
UFM
384
Switch Module Powered Off
1
1
Info
1
420
Switch
Module Status
UFM
385
Switch FW Upgrade Started
1
0
Info
1
0
Switch
Maintenance
UFM
386
Switch SW Upgrade Started
1
0
Info
1
0
Switch
Maintenance
UFM
387
Switch Upgrade Finished
1
0
Info
1
0
Switch
Maintenance
UFM
388
Host FW Upgrade Started
1
0
Info
1
0
Computer
Maintenance
UFM
389
Host SW Upgrade Started
1
0
Info
1
0
Computer
Maintenance
UFM
391
Switch Module Removed
1
0
Info
1
0
Switch
Fabric Notification
Switch
392
Module Temperature Threshold Reached
1
0
Info
40
0
Module
Hardware
Switch
393
Switch Module Added
1
0
Info
1
0
Switch
Fabric Notification
Switch
394
Module Status FAULT
1
1
Critical
1
420
Switch
Module Status
Switch
395
Device Action Started
1
0
Info
1
0
Port
Maintenance
UFM
396
Site Action Started
1
0
Info
1
0
Port
Maintenance
UFM
397
Site Action Failed
1
0
Minor
1
0
Port
Maintenance
UFM
398
Switch Chip Added
1
0
Info
1
0
Switch
Fabric Notification
Switch
399
Switch Chip Removed
1
0
Critical
1
0
Switch
Fabric Notification
Switch
403
Device Pending Reboot
1
1
Warning
0
300
Device
Maintenance
UFM
404
System Information is missing
1
1
Warning
1
300
Switch
Communication Error
UFM
405
Switch Identity Validation Failed
1
1
Warning
1
300
Switch
Communication Error
UFM
406
Switch System Information is missing
1
1
Waring
1
300
Switch
Communication Error
UFM
407
COMEX Ambient Temperature Threshold Reached
1
1
Minor
60
300
Switch
Hardware
Switch
408
Switch is Unresponsive
1
1
Critical
1
300
Switch
Communication Error
UFM
502
Device Upgrade Finished
1
0
Info
1
300
Device
Maintenance
UFM
506
Device Upgrade Finished
1
0
Info
1
300
Device
Maintenance
UFM
508
Core Dump Created
1
1
Info
1
300
Grid
Maintenance
UFM
510
SM Failover
0
1
Critical
1
300
Grid
Fabric Notification
SM
511
SM State Change
0
1
Info
1
300
Grid
Fabric Notification
SM
512
SM UP
0
1
Info
1
300
Grid
Fabric Notification
SM
513
SM System Log Message
0
1
Minor
1
300
Grid
Fabric Notification
SM
514
SM LID Change
0
1
Warning
1
300
Grid
Fabric Notification
SM
515
Fabric Health Report Info
1
1
Info
1
300
Grid
Fabric Notification
UFM
516
Fabric Health Report Warning
1
1
Warning
1
300
Grid
Fabric Notification
UFM
517
Fabric Health Report Error
1
1
Critical
1
300
Grid
Fabric Notification
UFM
518
UFM-related process is down
1
1
Critical
1
300
Grid
Maintenance
UFM
519
Logs purge failure
1
1
Minor
1
300
Grid
Maintenance
UFM
520
Restart of UFM-related process succeeded
1
1
Info
1
300
Grid
Maintenance
UFM
521
UFM is being stopped
1
1
Critical
1
300
Grid
Maintenance
UFM
522
UFM is being restarted
1
1
Critical
1
300
Grid
Maintenance
UFM
523
UFM failover is being attempted
1
1
Info
1
300
Grid
Maintenance
UFM
524
UFM cannot connect to DB
1
1
Critical
1
300
Grid
Maintenance
UFM
525
Disk utilization threshold reached
1
1
Critical
1
300
Grid
Maintenance
UFM
526
Memory utilization threshold reached
1
1
Critical
1
300
Grid
Maintenance
UFM
527
CPU utilization threshold reached
1
1
Critical
1
300
Grid
Maintenance
UFM
528
Fabric interface is down
1
1
Critical
1
300
Grid
Maintenance
UFM
529
UFM standby server problem
1
1
Critical
1
300
Grid
Maintenance
UFM
530
SM is down
1
1
Critical
1
300
Grid
Maintenance
UFM
531
DRBD Bad Condition
1
1
Critical
1
300
Grid
Maintenance
UFM
532
Remote UFM-SM Sync
1
1
Info
1
0
Grid
Maintenance
UFM
533
Remote UFM-SM problem
1
1
Critical
1
0
Site
Maintenance
UFM
535
MH Purge Failed
1
1
Warning
1
300
Grid
Maintenance
UFM
536
UFM Health Watchdog Info
1
1
Info
1
300
Grid
Maintenance
UFM
537
UFM Health Watchdog Critical
1
1
Critical
1
300
Grid
Maintenance
UFM
538
Time Diff Between HA Servers
1
1
Warning
1
300
Grid
Maintenance
UFM
539
DRBD TCP Connection Performance
1
1
Warning
1
900
Grid
Maintenance
UFM
540
Daily Report Completed successfully
1
0
Info
1
300
Grid
Maintenance
UFM
541
Daily Report Completed with Error
1
0
Minor
1
300
Grid
Maintenance
UFM
542
Daily Report Failed
1
0
Critical
1
300
Grid
Maintenance
UFM
543
Daily Report Mail Sent successfully
1
0
Info
1
300
Grid
Maintenance
UFM
544
Daily Report Mail Sent Failed
1
0
Minor
1
300
Grid
Maintenance
UFM
545
SM is not responding
1
1
Critical
1
300
Grid
Maintenance
UFM
560
User Connected
Security
UFM
561
User Disconnected
Security
UFM
602
UFM Server Failover
1
1
Critical
1
0
Site
Fabric Notification
UFM
603
Events Suppression
1
0
Critical
0
300
Site
Maintenance
UFM
604
Report Succeeded
1
1
Info
1
300
Grid
Maintenance
UFM
605
Report Failed
1
1
Critical
1
300
Grid
Maintenance
UFM
606
Correction Attempts Paused
1
0
Warning
1
0
Site
Fabric Notification
UFM
701
Non-optimal Link Speed
1
1
Minor
1
0
Port
Hardware
UFM
702
Unhealthy IB Port
1
1
Warning
1
0
Port
Hardware
SM
703
Fabric Collector Connected
1
0
Info
1
0
Grid
Maintenance
UFM
704
Fabric Collector Disconnected
1
1
Critical
1
0
Grid
Maintenance
UFM
750
High data retransmission count on port
1
1
Warning
500
1
Port
Hardware
SM
901
Fabric Configuration Started
0
1
Info
1
0
Grid
Fabric Notification
UFM
902
Fabric Configuration Completed
0
1
Info
1
0
Grid
Fabric Notification
UFM
903
Fabric Configuration Failed
0
1
Critical
1
0
Grid
Fabric Notification
UFM
904
Device Configuration Failure
0
1
Critical
1
0
Device
Fabric Notification
UFM
905
Device Configuration Timeout
0
1
Critical
1
0
Device
Fabric Notification
UFM
906
Provisioning Validation Failure
0
1
Critical
1
0
Grid
Fabric Notification
UFM
907
Switch is Down
1
1
Critical
1
0
Site
Fabric Topology
UFM
908
Switch is Up
1
1
Info
1
300
Site
Fabric Topology
UFM
909
Director Switch is Down
1
1
Critical
1
300
Site
Fabric Topology
UFM
910
Director Switch is Up
1
1
Info
1
0
Site
Fabric Topology
UFM
911
Module Temperature Low Threshold Reached
1
1
Warning
60
300
Module
Hardware
Telemetry
912
Module Temperature High Threshold Reached
1
1
Critical
60
300
Module
Hardware
Telemetry
913
Module High Voltage
1
1
Warning
10
420
Switch
Module Status
Telemetry
914
Module High Current
1
1
Warning
10
420
Switch
Module Status
Telemetry
915
BER_ERROR
1
1
Critical
1e-8
420
Port
Hardware
Telemetry
916
BER_WARNING
1
1
Warning
1e-13
420
Port
Hardware
Telemetry
917
SYMBOL_BER_ERROR
1
1
Critical
10
420
Port
Hardware
Telemetry
918
High Symbol BER reported
1
1
Warning
10
420
Port
Hardware
Telemetry
919
Cable Temperature High
1
1
Critical
0
0
Port
Hardware
Telemetry
920
Cable Temperature Low
1
1
Critical
0
0
Port
Hardware
Telemetry
1300
SM_SAKEY_VIOLATION
1
1
Warning
5300
Port
Security
SM
1301
SM_SGID_SPOOFED
1
1
Warning
5300
Port
Security
SM
1302
SM_RATE_LIMIT_EXCEEDED
1
1
Warning
5300
Port
Security
SM
1303
SM_MULTICAST_GROUPS_LIMIT_EXCEEDED
1
1
Warning
5300
Port
Security
SM
1304
SM_SERVICES_LIMIT_EXCEEDED
1
1
Warning
5300
Port
Security
SM
1305
SM_EVENT_SUBSCRIPTION_LIMIT_EXCEEDED
1
1
Warning
5300
Port
Security
SM
1306
Unallowed SM was detected in the fabric
1
1
Warning
0
300
Port
Fabric Notification
SM
1307
SMInfo SET request was received from unallowed SM
1
1
Warning
0
300
Port
Fabric Notification
SM
1309
SM was detected with non-matching SMKey
1
1
Warning
0
300
Port
Fabric Notification
SM
1310
Duplicated node GUID was detected
1
1
Critical
1
0
Device
Fabric Notification
SM
1311
Duplicated port GUID was detected
1
1
Critical
1
0
Port
Fabric Notification
SM
1312
Switch was Rebooted
1
1
Info
1
0
Device
Fabric Notification
UFM
1315
Topo Config File Error
1
1
Critical
1
0
Grid
Fabric Notification
UFM
1316
Topo Config Subnet Mismatch
1
1
Critical
1
0
Grid
Fabric Notification
Topodiff
1400
High Ambient Temperature
1
1
Warning
0
86400
Switch
Hardware
Switch
1401
High Fluid Temperature
1
1
Warning
0
86400
Switch
Hardware
Switch
1402
Low Fluid Level
1
1
Warning
0
86400
Switch
Hardware
Switch
1403
Low Supply Pressure
1
1
Warning
0
86400
Switch
Hardware
Switch
1404
High Supply Pressure
1
1
Warning
0
86400
Switch
Hardware
Switch
1405
Low Return Pressure
1
1
Warning
0
86400
Switch
Hardware
Switch
1406
High Return Pressure
1
1
Warning
0
86400
Switch
Hardware
Switch
1407
High Differential Pressure
1
1
Warning
0
86400
Switch
Hardware
Switch
1408
Low Differential Pressure
1
1
Warning
0
86400
Switch
Hardware
Switch
1409
System Fail Safe
1
1
Warning
0
86400
Switch
Hardware
Switch
1410
Fault Critical
1
1
Critical
0
86400
Switch
Hardware
Switch
1411
Fault Pump1
1
1
Critical
0
86400
Switch
Hardware
Switch
1412
Fault Pump2
1
1
Critical
0
86400
Switch
Hardware
Switch
1413
Fault Fluid Level Critical
1
1
Critical
0
86400
Switch
Hardware
Switch
1414
Fault Fluid Over Temperature
1
1
Critical
0
86400
Switch
Hardware
Switch
1415
Fault Primary DC
1
1
Critical
0
86400
Switch
Hardware
Switch
1416
Fault Redundant DC
1
1
Critical
0
86400
Switch
Hardware
Switch
1417
Fault Fluid Leak
1
1
Critical
0
86400
Switch
Hardware
Switch
1418
Fault Sensor Failure
1
1
Critical
0
86400
Switch
Hardware
Switch
1419
Cooling Device Monitoring Error
1
0
Critical
0
1
Grid
Hardware
Switch
1420
Cooling Device Communication Error
1
1
Critical
0
86400
Switch
Hardware
Switch
1500
New cable detected
1
0
Info
1
0
Link
Security
UFM
1502
Cable detected in a new location
1
0
Warning
1
0
Link
Security
UFM
1503
Duplicate Cable Detected
1
0
Critical
1
0
Link
Security
UFM
1315
Topo Config File Error
1
1
Critical
1
0
Grid
Fabric Notification
UFM
1504
SHARP Allocation Succeeded
1
1
Info
1
0
Grid
SHARP
SHARP
1505
SHARP Allocation Failed
1
0
Warning
1
0
Grid
SHARP
SHARP
1506
SHARP Deallocation Succeeded
1
0
Info
1
0
Grid
SHARP
SHARP
1507
SHARP Deallocation Failed
1
0
Warning
1
0
Grid
SHARP
SHARP
1508
Device Collect System Dump Started
1
0
Info
1
300
Device
Maintenance
UFM
1509
Device Collect System Dump Finished
1
0
Info
1
300
Device
Maintenance
UFM
1510
Device Collect System Dump Error
1
0
Critical
1
300
Device
Maintenance
UFM
1511
Virtual Port Added
1
0
Info
1
0
Port
Fabric Notification
SM
1512
Virtual Port Removed
1
0
Warning
1
0
Port
Fabric Notification
SM
1513
Burn Cables Transceivers Started
1
0
Info
1
0
Device
Maintenance
UFM
1514
Burn Cables Transceivers Finished
1
0
Info
1
0
Device
Maintenance
UFM
1515
Burn Cables Transceivers Failed
1
0
Warning
1
0
Device
Maintenance
UFM
1516
Activate Cables Transceivers FW Finished
1
0
Info
1
0
Device
Maintenance
UFM
1517
Activate Cables Transceivers FW Failed
1
0
Warning
1
0
Device
Maintenance
UFM
1520
Aggregation Node Discovery Failed
1
0
Critical
1
0
SHARP AM
SHARP
SHARP
1521
Job Started
1
0
Info
1
0
SHARP AM
SHARP
SHARP
1522
Job Ended
1
0
Info
1
0
SHARP AM
SHARP
SHARP
1523
Job Start Failed
1
0
Critical
1
0
SHARP AM
SHARP
SHARP
1524
Job Error
1
0
Critical
1
0
SHARP AM
SHARP
SHARP
1525
Trap QP Error
1
0
Critical
1
0
SHARP AM
SHARP
SHARP
1526
Trap Invalid Request
1
0
Critical
1
0
SHARP AM
SHARP
SHARP
1527
Trap Sharp Error
1
0
Critical
1
0
SHARP AM
SHARP
SHARP
1528
Trap QP Alloc timeout
1
0
Critical
1
0
SHARP AM
SHARP
SHARP
1529
Trap AMKey Violation
1
0
Critical
1
0
SHARP AM
SHARP
SHARP
1530
Unsupported Trap
1
0
Critical
1
0
SHARP AM
SHARP
SHARP
1531
Reservation Updated
1
0
Info
1
0
SHARP AM
SHARP
SHARP
1532
Sharp is not Responding
1
0
Critical
1
0
SHARP AM
SHARP
SHARP
1533
Agg Node Active
1
0
Info
1
0
SHARP AM
SHARP
SHARP
1534
Agg Node Inactive
1
0
Warning
1
0
SHARP AM
SHARP
SHARP
1535
Trap AMKey Violation Triggered by AM
1
0
Warning
1
0
SHARP AM
SHARP
SHARP
1550
Guids Were Added to Pkey
1
0
Info
1
0
Port
Fabric Notification
UFM
1551
Guids Were Removed from Pkey
1
0
Info
1
0
Port
Fabric Notification
UFM
1600
VS/CC Classes Key Violation
Security
SM
1602
PCI Speed Degradation Warning
1
1
Warning
1
0
Port
Fabric Notification
UFM
1603
PCI Width Degradation Warning
1
1
Warning
1
0
Port
Fabric Notification
UFM