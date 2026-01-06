On This Page
Appendix: UFM Subnet Manager Default Properties
The following table provides a comprehensive list of UFM SM default properties.
Category
Property
Config File Attribute
Default
Mode/ Field
Description
Keys
M_Key
m_key
0x0000000000000000
RW
M_Key value sent to all ports -used to qualify the set(PortInfo)
M_Key Lease Period
m_key_lease_period
0
RW
The lease period used for the M_Key on the subnet in [sec]
SM_Key
sm_key
0x0000000000000001
RO
SM_Key value of the SM used for SM authentication
SA_Key
sa_key
0x0000000000000001
RO
SM_Key value to qualify rcv SA queries as 'trusted'
Subnet Prefix
subnet_prefix
0xfe80000000000000
RW
Subnet prefix used on the subnet 0xfe80000000000000
LMC
lmc
0
RW
The LMC value used on the subnet: 0-7
Changes to the LMC parameter require a UFM restart.
Partition enforcement
part_enforce
RO
Partition enforcement type (for switches)
MKEY lookup
m_key_lookup
FALSE
RW
If FALSE, SM will not try to determine the m_key of unknown ports.
M_Key
Per Port
m_key_per_port
FALSE
RW
When m_key_per_port is enabled, OpenSM will generate an M_Key for each port
Limits
Packet Life Time
packet_life_time
0x12
RW
The maximum lifetime of a packet in a switch.
The actual time is 4.096usec * 2^<packet_life_time>
The value 0x14 disables the mechanism
VL Stall Count
vl_stall_count
0x07
RO
The number of sequential packets dropped that cause the port to enter the VL Stalled state. The result of setting the count to zero is undefined.
Leaf VL Stall Count
leaf_vl_stall_count
0x07
RO
The number of sequential packets dropped that causes the port to enter theleaf VL Stalled state. The count is for switch ports driving a CA or gateway port. The result of setting the count to zero is undefined.
Head Of Queue Life time
head_of_queue_lifetime
0x12
RW
The maximum time a packet can wait at the head of the transmission queue. The actual time is 4.096usec * 2^<head_of_queue_lifetime>
The value 0x14 disables the mechanism
Leaf Head Of Queue Life time
leaf_head_of_queue_lifetime
0x10
RW
The maximum time a packet can wait at the head of queue on a switch port connected to a CA or gateway port.
Maximal Operational VL
max_op_vls
3
RW
Limit of the maximum operational VLs
Force Link Speed
force_link_speed
15
(Do NOT change)
RO
Force PortInfo: LinkSpeedEnabled on switch ports.
If 0, do not modify.
Values are:
1: 2.5 Gbps
3: 2.5 or 5.0 Gbps
5: 2.5 or 10.0 Gbps
7: 2.5 or 5.0 or 10.0 Gbps
2,4,6,8-14 Reserved
15: set to PortInfo: LinkSpeedSupported
For a fabric with DDR 10 Gb Ethernet Gateways (sRB-20210G) and 4036E version lower than 3.7.0.896, this parameter should be set to None (0) – auto negotiate link speed according to INI settings.
Limits
Subnet Timeout
subnet_timeout
18 (1second)
RW
The subnet_timeout code that will be set for all the ports.
The actual timeout is 4.096usec * 2^<subnet_timeout>
Local PHY Error Threshold
local_phy_errors_threshold
0x08
RW
Threshold of local phy errors for sending Trap 129
Overrun Errors Threshold
overrun_errors_threshold
0x08
RW
Threshold of credit overrun errors for sending Trap 130
Sweep
Sweep Interval
sweep_interval
10
RW
The time in seconds between subnet sweeps (Disabled if 0)
Reassign Lids
reassign_lids
FALSE (disabled)
RW
If TRUE (enabled), all LIDs are reassigned
Force Heavy Sweep
force_heavy_sweep_window
-1
RW
Forces heavy sweep after number of light sweeps
(-1 disables this option and 0 will cause every sweep to be heavy)
Sweep On trap
sweep_on_trap
TRUE (enabled)
RW
If TRUE every trap will cause a heavy sweep
Alternative Route Calculation
max_alt_dr_path_retries
4
RW
Maximum number of attempts to find an alternative direct route towards unresponsive ports
Fabric Rediscovery
max_seq_redisc
2
RW
Max Failed Sequential Discovery Loops
Offsweep Rebalancing Enable
offsweep_balancing_enabled
FALSE
RW
Enable/Disable idle time routing rebalancing
Offsweep Rebalancing Window
offsweep_balancing_window
180
RW
Set the time window in seconds after sweep to start rebalancing
Handover
SM Priority
sm_priority
15
RO
SM (enabled). The priority used for deciding which is the master. Range is 0 (lowest priority) to 15 (highest)
Ignore Other SMs
ignore_other_sm
FALSE (disabled)
RO
If TRUE other SMs on the subnet should be ignored
Polling Timeout
sminfo_polling_timeout
10
RO
Timeout in seconds between two active master SM polls
Polling Retries
polling_retry_number
4
RO
Number of failing remote SM polls that declares it non-operational
Honor GUID-to-LID File
honor_guid2lid_file
FALSE
(disabled)
RO
If TRUE, honor the guid2lid file when coming out of standby state, if the guid2lid file exists and is valid
Threading
Max Wire SMPs
max_wire_smps
8
RW
Maximum number of SMPs sent in parallel
Transaction Timeout
transaction_timeout
200
RO
The maximum time in [msec] allowed for a transaction to complete
Max Message FIFO Timeout
max_msg_fifo_timeout
10000
RO
Maximum time in [msec] a message can stay in the incoming message queue
Single Thread
single_thread
FALSE
(disabled)
RO
Use a single thread for handling SA queries
Routing Threads
routing_threads_num
0
RW
Number of threads to be used for parallel minhop/updn calculations.
If 0, number of threads will be equal to number of processors.
Routing Threads Per Core
max_threads_per_core
0
RW
Max number of threads that are allowed to run on the same processor during parallel computing.
If 0, threads assignment per processor is up to operating system initial assignment.
Logging
Log File
log_file
/opt/ufm/files/log/opensm.log
RO
Path of Log file to be used
Log Flags
log_flags
Error and Info
0x03
RW
The log flags, or debug level being used.
Force Log Flush
force_log_flush
FALSE
(disabled)
RO
Force flush of the log file after each log message
Log Max Size
log_max_size
4096
RW
Limit the size of the log file in MB. If overrun, log is restarted
Accumulate Log File
accum_log_file
TRUE
(enabled)
RO
If TRUE, will accumulate the log over multiple OpenSM sessions
Dump Files Directory
dump_files_dir
/opt/ufm/files/log
RO
The directory to hold the file SM dumps (for multicast forwarding tables for example). The file is used collects information.
Syslog log
syslog_log
0x0
RW
Sets a verbosity of messages to be printed in syslog
Misc
Node Names Map File
node_name_map_name
Null
RW
Node name map for mapping node's to more descriptive node descriptions
SA database File
sa_db_file
Null
RO
SA database file name
No Clients Reregistration
no_clients_rereg
FALSE
(disabled)
RO
If TRUE, disables client reregistration
Exit On Fatal Event
exit_on_fatal
TRUE
(enabled)
RO
If TRUE (enabled), the SM exits for fatal initialization issues
Switch Isolation From Routing
held_back_sw_file
Null
RW
File that contains GUIDs of switches isolated from routing
Enable Mellanox SHARP support
sharp_enabled
0 (IGNORED - Don't set any value)
RW
Defines whether to enable/disable Mellanox SHARP on supporting ports.
Multicast
Disable Multicast
disable_multicast
FALSE
(disabled)
RO
If TRUE, OpenSM should disable multicast support and no multicast routing is performed
Multicast Group Parameters
default_mcg_mtu
0
RW
Default MC group MTU for dynamic group creation. 0 disables this feature, otherwise, the value is a valid IB encoded MTU
Multicast
Multicast Group Parameters
default_mcg_rate
0
RW
Default MC group rate for dynamic group creation. 0 disables this feature, otherwise, the value is a valid IB encoded rate
Multicast
Enable incremental multicast routing
enable_inc_mc_routing
FALSE
RW
Enable incremental multcast routing
Multicast
MC root file
mc_roots_file
null
RW
Specify predefined MC groups root guids
QoS
Settings
qos
FALSE
(disabled)
*From UFM v3.7 and on
RW
If FALSE (disabled), UFM will not apply QoS settings
Unhealthy Ports
Enabling Unhealthy Ports
hm_unhealthy_ports_checks
TRUE
RW
Enables Unhealthy Ports configuration
Configuration file
hm_ports_health_policy_file
null
RW
Specifies configuration file for health policy
Unhealthy actions
hm_sw_manual_action
no_discover
RW
Specifies what to do with switch ports which were manually added to health policy file
MADs validation
validate_smp
TRUE
RW
If set to TRUE, opensm will ignore nodes sending non-spec compliant MADs. When set to FALSE, opensm will log the warning in the opensm log file about non-compliant node
Routing
Randomization
scatter_ports
8
RW
Assigns ports in a random order instead of round-robin. If 0, the feature is disabled, otherwise use the value as a random seed.
Applicable to the MINHOP/UPDN routing algorithms
Randomization
guid_routing_order_no_scatter
TRUE
RO
Do not use scatter for ports defined in guid_routing_order file
Unicast Routing Caching
use_ucast_cache
TRUE
RW
Use unicast routing cache for routing computation time improvement
GUID Ordering During Routing
guid_routing_order_file
NULL
RW
The file holding guid routing order of particular guids (for MinHop, Up/Down)
Torus Routing
torus_config
/opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/torus-2QoS.con
RW
Torus-2QoS configuration file name
Routing Chains
pgrp_policy_file
NULL
RW
The file holding the port groups policy
topo_policy_file
NULL
RW
The file holding the topology policy
rch_policy_file
NULL
RW
The file holding the routing chains policy
max_topologies_per_sw
1
RO
Defines maximal number of topologies to which a single switch may be assigned during routing engine chain configuration.
Incremental Multicast Routing (IMR)
enable_inc_mc_routing
TRUE
RW
If TRUE, MC nodes will be added to the MC tree incrementally. When set to FALSE, the tree will be recalculated per eachg change.
MC Global root
mc_primary_root_guid/mc_secondary_root_guid
0x0000000000000000 (for both)
RW
Primary and Secondary global mc root guid
Scatter ports
use_scatter_for_switch_lid
FALSE
RW
Use scatter when routing to the switch’s LIDs
updn lid tracking mode
updn_lid_tracking_mode
FALSE
RW
Controls whether OpenSM will use LID tracking or not when routing the fabric with UpDown
Events
Event Subscription Handling
drop_subscr_on_report_fail
FALSE
RW
Drop subscription on report failure (o13-17.2.1)
Event Subscription Handling
drop_event_subscriptions
TRUE
RW
Drop event subscriptions (InformInfo and ServiceRecords) on port removal and SM coming out of STANDBY
Virtualization
Virtualization enabled
virt_enabled
0 (Ignored)
RW
Enables/disables virtualization support
Maximum ports in virtualization process
virt_max_ports_in_process
4
RW
Sets a number of ports to be handled on each virtualization process cycle.
Router
Router aguid enable
rtr_aguid_enable
0 (Disabled)
RW
Defines whether the SM should create alias GUIDs required for router support for each port.
Router path record flow label
rtr_pr_flow_label
0
RW
Defines flow label value to use in response for path records related to router.
Router path record tclass
rtr_pr_tclass
0
RW
Defines tclass value to use in response for path records related to router.
Router path record sl
rtr_pr_sl
0
RW
Defines sl value to use in response for path records related to router.
Router path record MTU
rtr_pr_mtu
4 (IB_MTU_LEN_2048)
RW
Define MTU value to use in response for path records related to router.
Router path record rate
rtr_pr_rate
16 (IB_PATH_RECORD_RATE_100_GBS)
RW
Defines rate value to use in response for path records related to router.
SA Security
SA Tnhanced Trust Model (SAETM)
sa_enhanced_trust_model
FALSE
RW
Controls whether SAETM is enabled.
Untrusted GuidInfo records
sa_etm_allow_untrusted_guidinfo_rec
FALSE
RW
Controls whether to allow Untrusted Guidinfo record requests in SAETM.
Guidinfo record requests by VF
sa_etm_allow_guidinfo_rec_by_vf
FALSE
RW
Controls whether to allow
Guidinfo record requests by vf in SAETM.
Untrusted proxy requests
sa_etm_allow_untrusted_proxy_requests
FALSE
RW
Controls whether to allow
Untrusted proxy requests in SAETM.
Max number of multicast groups
sa_etm_max_num_mcgs
128
RW
Max number of multicast groups per port/vport that can be registered.
Max number of service records
sa_etm_max_num_srvcs
32
RW
Max number of service records per port/vport that can be registered.
Max number of event subscriptions
sa_etm_max_num_event_subs
32
RW
Max number of event subscriptions (InformInfo) per port/vport that can be registered.
SGID spoofing
sa_check_sgid_spoofing
TRUE
RW
If enabled, the SA checks for SGID spoofing in every request with GRH included, unless the SLID is from a router port at that request.
This section is relevant for UFM advanced license only.
Single-root I/O virtualization (SR-IOV) enables a PCI Express (PCIe) device to appear to be multiple separate physical PCIe devices.
UFM is ready to work with SR-IOV devices by default. You can fine-tune the configuration using the SM configuration.
To modify UFM configuration for SR-IOV devices, modify the options in the conf/opensm.conf file as described in the following table:
Argument
Value
Description
sm_assign_guid_func
Alias GUID assignment algorithm for a virtualized environment
sm_assigned_guid
Any value between 0 (default) and ff
Set the SM assigned GUID byte when sm_assign_guid_func configuration option is set to uniq_count.
The GUID is formed from OpenFabrics OUI is followed by 40 bits xy 00 ab cd ef where:
The configured SM assigned GUID byte must be subnet unique.
allow_both_pkeys
Allow both full and limited membership on the same partition
The following arguments are available for Connect-IB, ConnectX-4, and later devices:
Argument
Value
Description
virt_enabled
Virtualization support
virt_max_ports_in_process
Possible values: 0-65535; where 0 processes all pending ports
Default: 2
Maximum number of ports to be processed simultaneously by the virtualization manager
virt_default_hop_limit
Possible values: 0-255
Default: 2
Default value for hop limit to be returned in path records where either the source or destination are virtual ports
This section is relevant only for ConnectX ® -3 family devices.
UFM has the ability to isolate particular switches from routing in order to perform maintenance of the switches with minimal interruption to the existing traffic in the fabric.
Isolating a switch from routing is done via UFM Subnet Manager as follows:
Create a file that includes either the node GUIDs or system GUID of the switches under maintenance. For example:
0x1234566 0x1234567
Set the filename of the parameter held_back_sw_file in the /conf/opensm.conf file (the same as the file created in Step 1).
Run:
kill -s HUP 'pidof opensm'
Once OpenSM completes rerouting, the traffic does not go through the ports of isolated switches.
To attach the switch to the routing:
Remove the GUID of the switch from the list of isolated switches defined in Step 1 of the isolation process.
Run:
kill -s HUP 'pidof opensm'
Once OpenSM completes rerouting, traffic will go through the switch.