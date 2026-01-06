NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.15.16 LTS (2023 LTS U6)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.15.16 LTS (2023 LTS U6)  Autonomous Link Maintenance (ALM) Plugin

On This Page

Autonomous Link Maintenance (ALM) Plugin

Overview

The primary objective of the Autonomous Link Maintenance (ALM) plugin is to enhance cluster availability and improve the rate of job completion. This objective is accomplished by utilizing machine learning (ML) models to predict potential link failures. The plugin then isolates the expected failing links, implements maintenance procedures on them, and subsequently restores the fixed links to their original state by removing the isolation.

The ALM plugin performs the following tasks:

  1. Collects telemetry data from UFM and employs ML jobs to predict which ports need to be isolated/de-isolated

  2. Identifies potential link failures and isolates them to avert any interruption to traffic flow

  3. Maintains a record of maintenance procedures that can be executed to restore an isolated link

  4. After performing the required maintenance, the system verifies if the links can be de-isolated and restored to operational status (brought back online)

The ALM plugin operates in the following two distinct modes:

  1. Shadow mode

    • Collects telemetry data, runs ML prediction jobs, and saves the predictions to files.

  2. Active mode

    • Collects telemetry data, runs ML prediction jobs, and saves the predictions to files.

    • Automatically isolates and de-isolates based on predictions.

    • It is essential to note that a subset of the links must be specified in the allow list to enable this functionality.

Schematic Flow

schematic_flow-version-1-modificationdate-1767715017471-api-v2.png

Deployment

The Autonomous Link Maintenance (ALM) plugin can be deployed using the following methods:

  1. On the UFM Appliance

  2. On the UFM Software

To deploy the plugin, follow these steps:

  1. Download the ufm-plugin-alm-image from the NVIDIA License Portal (NLP).

  2. Load the downloaded image onto the UFM server. This can be done either by using the UFM GUI by navigating to the Settings -> Plugins Management tab or by loading the image via the following instructions:

  3. Log in to the UFM server terminal.

  4. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    docker load -I <path_to_image> 

  5. After successfully loading the plugin image, the plugin should become visible within the plugins management table within the UFM GUI. To initiate the plugin’s execution, simply right-click on the respective in the table.

ALM-version-1-modificationdate-1767715017773-api-v2.png

Note

The supported InfiniBand hardware technologies are HDR, Beta on NDR.

Data Collection

The ALM plugin collects data from the UFM Enterprise appliance in the following two methods:

  1. Low-frequency collection: This process occurs every 0 minutes and gathers data for the following counter: hist0, hist1, hist2, hist3, hist4, phy_effective_errors, phy_symbol_errors

  2. High-frequency collection : This process occurs every 10 seconds and gathers data for the following counters: phy_state,logical_state,link_speed_active,link_width_active,fec_mode_active, raw_ber,eff_ber,symbol_ber,phy_raw_errors_lane0,phy_raw_errors_lane1,phy_raw_errors_lane2, phy_raw_errors_lane3,phy_effective_errors,phy_symbol_errors,time_since_last_clear, hist0,hist1,hist2,hist3,hist4,switch_temperature,CableInfo.temperature,link_down_events, plr_rcv_codes,plr_rcv_code_err,plr_rcv_uncorrectable_code,plr_xmit_codes,plr_xmit_retry_codes, plr_xmit_retry_events,plr_sync_events,hi_retransmission_rate,fast_link_up_status, time_to_link_up,status_opcode,status_message,down_blame,local_reason_opcode, remote_reason_opcode,e2e_reason_opcode,num_of_ber_alarams,PortRcvRemotePhysicalErrorsExtended, PortRcvErrorsExtended,PortXmitDiscardsExtended,PortRcvSwitchRelayErrorsExtended,PortRcvConstraintErrorsExtended, VL15DroppedExtended,PortXmitWaitExtended,PortXmitDataExtended,PortRcvDataExtended,PortXmitPktsExtended, PortRcvPktsExtended,PortUniCastXmitPktsExtended,PortUniCastRcvPktsExtended,PortMultiCastXmitPktsExtended,PortMultiCastRcvPktsExtended

  3. The collected counters can be configurable and customized to suit your requirements. The counters can be found at /opt/ufm/conf/plugins/alm/counters.cfg

    alm2-version-1-modificationdate-1767715017117-api-v2.png

ALM Configuration

The ALM configuration is used for controlling isolation/de-isolation. The configuration can be found under /opt/ufm/cyber-ai/conf/cyberai.cfg.

Name

Section name

Description

mode

CyberAi

The mode can be active or shadow

The active mode means the alm will apply isolation/deisolation rule omn all ports exceptin the port in the expect list

And the shadow mode mean the alm will apply isolation/deisolation rules on the ports on the except list

The mode can be either "active" or "shadow."

In active mode, the ALM will enforce isolation/deisolation rules on all ports except those listed in the "expect" list.

In shadow mode, the ALM will enforce isolation/deisolation rules on the ports listed in the "except" list.

except_list

CyberAi

Includes the ports that receive the opposite treatment compared to the mode.

Format: portguid_number, portguid_portnumber2

max_per_hour

Isolation

The maximum number of ports that can be isolated in a hour

max_per_week

Isolation

Maximum number of ports that can be isolated in a week

max_per_month

Isolation

Maximum number of the ports that can be isolated in a month

Deisolation_time

DeIsolation

The waiting time before deisolate the isolated port

max_per_hour

DeIsolation

The maximum number of deisolated port per hour

absolute_threshold_of_isolated_ports

Isolation

The maximum number of ports than can be isolated in one sample

ALM Jobs

The table presented below displays the names and descriptions of ALM jobs. These jobs are designed to predict the ports that require isolation/de-isolation. Upon enabling the ALM plugin, these ALM jobs run periodically.

ALM Job Name

Description

Frequency

Port_hist

By using the low frequency bit error histogram counters, the ALM job identifies the ports that will be monitored at high frequency in the next time interval. The job generates an output file that is later read by the high frequency telemetry monitoring job. It prioritizes links that are more susceptible to failure.

600 seconds

Low_freq_predict

Predicts the likelihood of a port failure by analyzing input data from low frequency telemetry, while only utilizing physical layer counters. The prediction works for isolated ports as well. The resulting output from this task serves as a critical input for determining whether to isolate or de-isolate ports.

10 seconds
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 6, 2026
content here