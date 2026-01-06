Bug Fixes in This Release
Ref #
Description
4722092
Description: Resolved issue where the power supply event message occupied multiple lines
Keywords: Power Supply Event
Discovered in release: 6.15.8-2
4715200
Description: Resolved issue where the "manage_the_unmanaged" tool failed to set unmanaged switches node description, resulting in an error.
Keywords: manage_the_unmanaged, ERROR
Discovered in release: 6.15.8-2
4802205
Description: Resolved issue where the default temperature threshold for managed IB switches in UFM was not set, causing false alarms
Keywords: default temperature threshold, false alarms
Discovered in release: 6.21.0