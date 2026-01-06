NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.15.16 LTS (2023 LTS U6)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.15.16 LTS (2023 LTS U6)  Bug Fixes in This Release

Bug Fixes in This Release

Ref #

Description

4722092

Description: Resolved issue where the power supply event message occupied multiple lines

Keywords: Power Supply Event

Discovered in release: 6.15.8-2

4715200

Description: Resolved issue where the "manage_the_unmanaged" tool failed to set unmanaged switches node description, resulting in an error.

Keywords: manage_the_unmanaged, ERROR

Discovered in release: 6.15.8-2

4802205

Description: Resolved issue where the default temperature threshold for managed IB switches in UFM was not set, causing false alarms

Keywords: default temperature threshold, false alarms

Discovered in release: 6.21.0
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 6, 2026
content here