Installation Notes

Note

(a) CPU requirements refer to resources consumed by UFM. You can also dedicate a subset of cores on a multicore server. For example, 4 cores for UFM on a 16-core server.

(b) For supported HCAs in each MLNX_OFED version, please refer to MLNX_OFED Release Notes.

(c)UFM v6.15.0 is the last version to support NVIDIA ConnectX-4 adapter cards