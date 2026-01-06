NDT is a CSV file containing data relevant to the IB fabric connectivity. The NDT plugin extracts the IB connectivity data based on the following fields:

Start device Start port End device End port Link type

By default, IB links are filtered by:

Link Type is Data

Start Device and End Device end with IBn, where n is a numeric value.

For TOR switches, Start port/End port field should be in the format Port N, where N is a numeric value.

For Director switches, Start port/End port should be in the format Blade N_Port i/j, where N is a leaf number, i is an internal ASIC number and j is a port number.

Examples:

Start Device Start Port End Device End Port Link Type DSM07-0101-0702-01IB0 Port 21 DSM07-0101-0702-01IB1 Blade 2_Port 1/1 Data DSM07-0101-0702-01IB0 Port 22 DSM07-0101-0702-01IB1 Blade 2_Port 1/1 Data DSM07-0101-0702-01IB0 Port 23 DSM07-0101-0702-02IB1 Blade 3_Port 1/1 Data DSM09-0101-0617-001IB2 Port 33 DSM09-0101-0721-001IB4 Port 1 Data DSM09-0101-0617-001IB2 Port 34 DSM09-0101-0721-001IB4 Port 2 Data DSM09-0101-0617-001IB2 Port 35 DSM09-0101-0721-001IB4 Port 3 Data

NDT is a CSV file containing data not only relevant to the IB connectivity.

Extracting the IB connectivity data is based on the following five fields:

Start device Start port End device End port Link type

IB links should be filtered by the following:

Link type is "Data".

"Start Device" or "End Device" end with IBN , where N is a numeric value. The other Port should be based on persistent naming convention: ibpXsYfZ , where X , Y and Z are numeric values.



For TOR switches, Start port/End port field will be in the format Port n, where n is a numeric value.

For Director switches, Start port/End port will be in the format Blade N_Port i/j, where N is a leaf number, i is an internal ASIC number and j is a port number.

Examples:

Start Device Start Port End Device End Port Link Type DSM071081704019 DSM071081704019 ibp11s0f0 DSM07-0101-0514-01IB0 Port 1 Data DSM071081704019 DSM071081704019 ibp21s0f0 DSM07-0101-0514-01IB0 Port 2 Data DSM071081704019 DSM071081704019 ibp75s0f0 DSM07-0101-0514-01IB0 Port 3 Data

Comparison results are forwarded to syslog as events. Example of /var/log/messages content:

Dec 9 12:32:31 <server_ip> ad158f423225[4585]: NDT: missing in UFM "SAT111090310019/SAT111090310019 ibp203s0f0 - SAT11-0101-0903-19IB0/15" Dec 9 12:32:31 <server_ip> ad158f423225[4585]: NDT: missing in UFM "SAT11-0101-0903-09IB0/27 - SAT11-0101-0905-01IB1-A/Blade 12_Port 1/9" Dec 9 12:32:31 <server_ip> ad158f423225[4585]: NDT: missing in UFM "SAT11-0101-0901-13IB0/23 - SAT11-0101-0903-01IB1-A/Blade 08_Port 2/13"

For detailed information about how to check syslog, please refer to the NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide > UFM Commands > UFM Logs.

Minimal interval value for periodic comparison in five minutes.

In case of an error the clarification will be provided.

For example, the request “ POST /compare ” without NDTs uploaded will return the following:

URL: https://<server_ip>/ufmRest/plugin/ndt/compare

response code: 400

Response: Copy Copied! { "error": [ "No NDTs were uploaded for comparison" ] }

Configurations could be found in “ ufm/conf/ndt.conf ”

Log level (default: INFO)

Log size (default: 10240000)

Log file backup count (default: 5)

Reports number to save (default: 10)

NDT format check (default: enabled)

Switch to switch and host to switch patterns (default: see NDT format section)

For detailed information on how to export or import the configuration, refer to the NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide > UFM Commands > UFM Configuration Management.

Logs could be found in “ ufm/logs/ndt.log ”.

For detailed information on how to generate a debug dump, refer to the NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide > System Management > Configuration Management > File System.