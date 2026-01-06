Release Notes

NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.15.16
NVIDIA® UFM® is a powerful platform for managing InfiniBand scale-out computing environments. UFM enables data center operators to efficiently monitor and operate the entire fabric, boost application performance and maximize fabric resource utilization.

Key Features

UFM provides a central management console, including the following main features:

  • Fabric dashboard including congestion detection and analysis

  • Advanced real-time health and performance monitoring

  • Fabric health reports

  • Threshold-based alerts

  • Fabric segmentation/isolation

  • Quality of Service (QoS)

  • Routing optimizations

  • Central device management

  • Task automation

  • Logging

  • High availability

  • Daily report: Statistical information of the fabric during the last 24 hours

  • Event management

  • Switch auto-provisioning

  • UFM-SDN Appliance in-service software upgrade

  • Fabric validation tests

  • Client certificate authentication

  • IPv6 on management ports

Warning

Prior to installation, please verify that all prerequisites are met. Please refer to System Requirements.

Warning

The Logical Server Model Management feature is going to be deprecated in UFM v6.12.0.
