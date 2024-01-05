NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.15.2
This section lists the new and changed features in this software version.

Warning

For an archive of changes and features from previous releases, please refer to Changes and New Features History.

Feature

Description

UFM SM

New routing algorithm for asymmetric QFT topologies

UFM OS

Integrated with UFM OS version 23.11.18-2
Warning

The items listed in the table below apply to all UFM license types.

Warning

For bare metal installation of UFM, it is required to install MLNX_OFED 5.X (or newer) before the UFM installation.

Please make sure to use the UFM installation package that is compatible with your setup, as detailed in Bare Metal Deployment Requirements.

Unsupported Functionalities/Features

The following distributions are no longer supported in UFM:

  • RH7.0-RH7.7 / CentOS7.0-CentOS7.7

  • SLES12 / SLES 15

  • EulerOS2.2 / EulerOS2.3

  • Mellanox Care (MCare) Integration

  • UFM on VM (UFM with remote fabric collector)

  • Logical server auditing

  • UFM high availability script - /etc/init.d/ufmha - is no longer supported

  • The UFM Multi-site portal feature is no longer supported. The Multi-Subnet feature can be used instead

  • The UFM Monitoring Mode is deprecated and is no longer supported as of UFM Enterprise version 6.14.0 (July release) and onwards

  • Logical Elements tab - Removed as of UFM Enterprise v6.12.0

  • Removed the following fabric validation tests: CheckPortCounters & CheckEffectiveBER

Warning

In order to continue working with /etc/init.d/ufmha options, use the same options using the /etc/init.d/ufmd script.

For example:

Instead of using /etc/init.d/ufmha model_restart, please use /etc/init.d/ufmd model_restart (on the primary UFM server)

Instead of using /etc/init.d/ufmha sharp_restart, please use /etc/init.d/ufmd sharp_restart (on the primary UFM server)

The same goes for any other option that was supported on the /etc/init.d/ufmha script
