NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.15.2
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.15.2  Known Issues in This Release

Known Issues in This Release

Ref#

Issue

3560659

Description: Modifying the mtu_limit parameter for [MngNetwork] in gv.cfg does not accurately reflect changes upon restarting UFM.

Keywords: mtu_limit, MngNetwork, gv.cfg, UFM restart

Workaround: UFM needs to be restarted twice in order for the changes to take effect.

Discovered in Release: v6.15.0

3729822

Description: The Logs API temporarily returns an empty response when SM log file contains messages from both previous year (2023) and current year (2024).

Keywords: Logs API, Empty response, Logs file

Workaround: N/A (issue will be automatically resolved after the problematic SM log file, which include messages from 2023 and 2024 years, will be rotated)

Discovered in Release: v6.15.0

Note

For a list of known issues from previous releases, please refer to Known Issues History.
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 5, 2024
content here