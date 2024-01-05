Known Issues in This Release
|
Ref#
|
Issue
|
3560659
|
Description: Modifying the mtu_limit parameter for [MngNetwork] in gv.cfg does not accurately reflect changes upon restarting UFM.
|
Keywords: mtu_limit, MngNetwork, gv.cfg, UFM restart
|
Workaround: UFM needs to be restarted twice in order for the changes to take effect.
|
Discovered in Release: v6.15.0
|
3729822
|
Description: The Logs API temporarily returns an empty response when SM log file contains messages from both previous year (2023) and current year (2024).
|
Keywords: Logs API, Empty response, Logs file
|
Workaround: N/A (issue will be automatically resolved after the problematic SM log file, which include messages from 2023 and 2024 years, will be rotated)
|
Discovered in Release: v6.15.0
For a list of known issues from previous releases, please refer to Known Issues History.