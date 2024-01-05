In UFM, there are four predefined roles with the following corresponding values:

System Admin (Role value: 5) Fabric Admin (Role value: 4) Fabric Operator (Role value: 3) Monitoring Only (Role value: 2)

For more information, refer to the User Management Tab.

The "Rest Roles Access Control" tab empowers Admin users to design their custom roles alongside the existing predefined roles. Admins can set permissions and access levels for these custom roles, defining which APIs the roles can access.

Roles are presented in a table format, with the predefined roles highlighted in yellow.

