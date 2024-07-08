NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.15.6 (2023 LTS U3)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.15.6 (2023 LTS U3)  Bug Fixes History

Bug Fixes History

Ref. #

Description

Rev 6.15.1

3670183

Description: Monitoring endpoint not returning counters for an active interface

Keywords: Monitoring, Active Interface, Counters

Discovered in release: v6.15.0

3670182

Description: Inconsistent port format type returned from the UFM

Keywords: Inconsistent, Port, Format Type

Discovered in release: v6.14.1

3666944

Description: Port auto isolation failed to activate when a port consistently exhibited a high Symbol BER (1e-7)

Keywords: Port Auto Isolation, Symbol BER

Discovered in release: v6.13.1

3665316

Description: The UFM REST API endpoint /ufmRest/resources/ports provide inaccurate port state information

Keywords: Ports REST API, Port State

Discovered in release: v6.14.1

3604194

Description: UFM Fabric Validation "CheckPortCounters" failure

Keywords: Fabric Validation, CheckPortCounters

Discovered in release: v6.13.2

Rev 6.15.0

3665001

Description: UFM Web UI does not display Network Map (stuck with "please wait" message)

Keywords: Web UI, Network Map

Discovered in release: v6.14.1

3644553

Description: When querying the ports, adding a cable_info=true as an argument will give cable information per port

Keywords: Ports, Query, cable_info=true

Discovered in release: v6.14.0

3604212

Description: Broken links REST API

Keywords: REST API, Broken link

Discovered in release: v6.13.2

3604183

Description: UFM error UFM NOT performed OpenSM polling for fabric changes more than 230742 seconds

Keywords: OpenSM, UFM Error

Discovered in release: v6.13.2-5

3604021

Description: UFM Enterprise installation under Ubuntu 22.04 fails on configure_ha_nodes.sh

Keywords: Ubuntu 22.04, Installation, configure_ha_nodes.sh

Discovered in release: v6.14.1-5

3587849

Description: OpenSM restarted when backup UFM lost power

Keywords: OpenSM, Restart

Discovered in release: v6.9

3577427

Description: UFM REST API returns wrong switch type for NDR unmanaged switch

Keywords: Unmanaged Switch, NDR, REST API

Discovered in release: v6.13.1

3575882

Description: UFM event is not generated for a switch down

Keywords: UFM Event, Switch Down

Discovered in release: v6.13.1

3628421

Description: UFM Web UI timezone issue when selecting Local Time

Keywords: Timezone, Web UI, Local Time

Discovered in release: v6.14.1-5

3566193

Description: Request for docker UFM HA support on Debian OS 10.13

Keywords: Docker, HA support, Debian

Discovered in release: v6.14.1-5

3565820

Description: UFM container CLI bugs

Keywords: CLI, Container

Discovered in release: v6.13.2-5

Rev 6.14.0

3590777

Description: After upgrading UFM new telemetry data is not being collected and presented in UI Telemetry tab.

Keywords: Telemetry, Coredump

Discovered in release: 6.14.0

Rev 6.13.2

3228893

Description: ufm-prolog.sh failure: hostnames are not found in the fabric after reboot

Keywords: Hostnames; ufm-prolog.sh, reboot

Discovered in Release: 6.10.0

3495692

Description: UFM Enterprise v6.13.1 server hangs intermittently, blocking UFM REST server, and UFM GUI

Keywords: UFM REST, UFM GUI

Discovered in Release: 6.13.1

N/A

Description: Reverted setGuidsForPkey APIs for supporting SHARP reservation (in case it is enabled)

Keywords: setGuidsForPkey, SHARP Reservation

Discovered in Release: 6.13.1

Rev 6.13.1

3459431

Description: UFM System Dump cannot be extracted from UFM 3.0 Enterprise Appliance host when running in high-availability mode.

Keywords:  System Dump, High-Availability

Discovered in Release: 6.12.0

3461658

Description: The network fast recovery configuration (/opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/fast_recovery.conf) is missing when UFM is deployed in Docker Container mode.

Keywords: Network Fast Recovery; Docket Container; Missing Configuration

Discovered in Release: 6.12.0

3461058

Description: When using the Dynamic Telemetry API to create a new telemetry instance, the log rotation mechanism will not be applied for the newly generated logs of the UFM Telemetry instance

Keywords: Dynamic, Telemetry, Log-rotate

Discovered in Release: 6.13.0

Rev 6.13.0

3410826

Description: Rectified inability to modify user password

Keywords: User Password, Update, Fail

Discovered in Release: 6.12.1

3383916

Description: Fixed Client CTRL+C server disruption

Keywords: Client CTRL+C, Server functionality

Discovered in Release: Rest Over RDMA Image 1.0.0-21

3375414

Description: Fixed improper functionality of UFM UI Dashboard

Keywords: UI Dashboard

Discovered in Release: 6.11.0

3342713

Description: Fixed UFM Health configuration for periodic restarts of the telemetry

Keywords: UFM Health, Telemetry, Periodic restarts

Discovered in Release: 6.11.1

3361160

Description: Fixed UFM long upgrade time due to a large historical Telemetry database file

Keywords: Long Upgrade Time, Historical Telemetry, Database File

Discovered in Release: 6.11.0

3268270

Description: Show managed switches inventory data (Sysinfo) immediately after UFM initialization

Keywords: Managed Switches, Inventory, Sysinfo

Discovered in Release: 6.11.0

3338613

Description: Fixed UFM log rotation for supported Ubuntu OSs

Keywords: Log rotation, Ubuntu

Discovered in Release: 6.11.0

3338600

Description: Fixed UFM UI lockdown by adding protection to the failed path on backend side

Keywords: UFM UI, lockdown

Discovered in Release: 6.11.0

3276163

Description: Fixed remote syslog configuration in UFM Web UI to be persistent

Keywords: Remote Syslog, Web UI

Discovered in Release: 6.11.0

3234082

Description: UFM WebUI unresponsive after failover issue

Keywords: UFM, WebUI, failover

Discovered in Release: 6.10.0

3199572

Description: Incorrect Tier reporting in the UFM events

Keywords: Tier, Incorrect Report

Discovered in Release: 6.10.0

3107006

Description: Using GET All Modules REST API (GET /ufmRest/resources/modules), returns N/A in device_name.

Keywords: Modules, N/A, device_name

Discovered in Release: 6.9

3076817

Description: Upgrading to the latest UFM version (UFMAPL_4.8.0.6_UFM_6.9.0.7), the UFM WEB UI shows log and error messages with "invalid date."

Keywords: WEB UI, "invalid date"

Discovered in Release: 6.9

3060127

Description: UFM WEB UI - Ports REST API returns tier parameters as N/A in response

Keywords: WEB UI, tier, N/A

Discovered in Release: 6.9

3052660

Description: UFM monitoring mode is not working

Keywords: Monitoring, mode

Discovered in Release: 6.9

3031121

Description: Network map showing a link between QM8790 and Manta Ray leaf having BW of >20,000 Gb/s​

Keywords: Network Map, BW, 20,000

Discovered in release: 6.8.0

3003366

Description: UFM Starting and Stopping On Its Own Since Merge​

Keywords: Start, Stop

Discovered in release: 6.7.0

2968236

Description: Fabric health Old Alerts and events do not clear

Keywords: Fabric Health, Alerts, clear

Discovered in release: 6.8.0

2957984

Description: BER Not Being Read or Reported​

Keywords: BER, Not, Reported

Discovered in release: 6.8.0

3032227

Description: UFM UFMAPL_4.7.0.3_UFM_6.8.0.6 lists one of my skyways as "host" instead of "gateway"​

Keywords: skyway, gateway, host

Discovered in release: 6.8.0

2966472

Description: UFM Fabric health BER_CHECK warnings​

Keywords: Fabric Health, BER, check

Discovered in release: 6.8.0

2801258

Description: UFM failed to serve incoming REST API requests

Keywords: REST API, hang, unresponsive

Discovered in release: 6.7.0

2782069

Description: UFM APL 4.6 BER not reported (None) in event logs

Keywords: BER, events, log

Discovered in release: 6.7.0

2744757

Description: UFM health test: CheckSMConnectivityOnStandby should consider multiple GUIDs on a port

Keywords: UFM Health, SM connectivity, multiple guids

Discovered in release: 6.7.0

2830281

Description: UFM (container) is not starting after server reboot

Keywords: UFM Container, reboot

Discovered in release: 6.7.0

2804807

Description: UFM WEB GUI becomes Unresponsive and Event/REST API log stops printing

Keywords: Web UI, unresponsive

Discovered in release: 6.7.0

2699393

Description: IPMI console login connects to CentOS (UM docker OS) instead of Ubuntu (host OS) after UFM docker installation.

Keywords: IPMI; CentOS; Login

Discovered in release: 6.6.1

2638032

Description:  Wrong module (line/spine) label appears in effective BER event.

Keywords: Module; Effective; BER; Event

Discovered in release: 6.4.1

2618603

Description:  UFM failover is not working when bond0 is configured with IPoIB.

Keywords: Failover, Bond; IPoIB

Discovered in release: 6.6.1

2615514

Description: UFM software no longer supports license type "UFM APPLIANCE".

Keywords: License; UFM Appliance

Discovered in release: 6.5.2

2589617

Description: UFM stopped to discover topology on SuperPOD environment.

Keywords: Stopped; discover

Discovered in release: 6.5.2

2335141

Description: Memory leak discovered in ModelMain.py process.

Keywords: Memory leak

Discovered in Release: 6.5.1

Fixed in Release: 6.5.2

2300082

Description: CMP python error

Keywords: Python, error

Discovered in Release: 6.5.1

Fixed in Release: 6.5.2

2373665

Description: UFM license check of UFM permanent license generates invalid license status at the UFM Health Report.

Keywords: Permanent license; UFM health report

Discovered in Release: 6.5.1

Fixed in Release: 6.5.2

2125784

Description: Some commands appear for users with monitor privileges which are not functional. It is recommended not to use this user role.

Keywords: Monitor, permissions, user

Discovered in Release: 4.2.0

Fixed in Release: 6.5.1

-

Description: Performance degradation caused by OpenSM changing the default rate limit of management PKey (0x7fff) to 2.5 GB/s instead of 10GB/s.

Keywords: OpenSM, Degradation, rate limit

Discovered in version: 4.2.0

Fixed in Release: 6.5.1

-

Description: Each HCA is discovered and represented as a separate host. A host with multiple HCAs will be represented as multiple host instances.

Keywords: Fabric Topology

Fixed in Release: 6.5.1

1967348

Description: Email sender address cannot contain more than one period (“.”) in the domain name.

Keywords: Email, sender, period

Discovered in Release: 6.3

Fixed in Release: 6.4

2069425

Description: SMTP server username cannot have more than 20 characters.

Keywords: Email

Discovered in Release: 6.3

Fixed in Release: 6.4

1914379

Description: MellanoxCare service can now communicate with UFM (valid only when http communication is configured between MCare and UFM).

Keywords: MellanoxCare, http, https

Discovered in Release: 6.2

Fixed in Release: 6.3

1783048

Description: Opening UFM web UI in monitoring mode is now supported.

Keywords: Web UI, monitoring mode

Discovered in Release: 6.2

Fixed in Release: 6.3

1691882

Description: UFM Agent now is now part of the UFM web UI.

Keywords: UFM Agent

Discovered in Release: 6.1

Fixed in Release: 6.3

1793244

Description: UFM/module temperature thresholds notifications.

Keywords: Temperature thresholds

Discovered in Release: 6.1

Fixed in Release: 6.3

1678669

Description: Fixed an issue where UFM HA prerequisite script was checking for wrong Virtual IP port argument.

Keywords: UFM HA, prerequisite, Virtual IP, port

Discovered in Release: 6.1

Fixed in Release: 6.2

1706226

Description: Fixed an issue where MLNX_OS credentials were missing at the device "access_credentials" menu (the issue was detected on old Java based GUI). At the new UFM Web UI – MLNX_OS credentials are represented by HTTP credentials.

Keywords: MLNX_OS, credentials

Discovered in Release: 6.1

Fixed in Release: 6.2

1486595

Description: Fixed an issue where CentOS 7.5 was not recognized as RHEL 7 flavor upon installation.

Keywords: Installation, CentOS, RHEL

Discovered in: 6.0

Fixed in: 6.1

1358248

Description: Fixed the issue where ibdiagnet’s unresponsiveness when using the get_physical_info flag caused UFM to hang.

Keywords: ibdiagnet

Discovered in: 5.10

Fixed in: 6.0

1294010

Description: Fixed the issue where partition configuration was lost after upgrading to UFM version 5.9.6 and restarting the server.

Keywords: partitions.conf, PKey, configuration

Discovered in: 5.9.6

Fixed in: 5.10

1276539

Description: Updated report execution command in order to avoid the following false warning of wrong link speed during topology comparison.

Keywords: Topology compare report

Discovered in: 5.9.6

Fixed in: 5.10

1131286

Description: Fixed a memory leak of UFM’s main process when running multiple reports periodically.

Keywords: Memory leak, reports

Discovered in: 5.9

Fixed in: 5.9.6

1064349

Description: Fixed an issue where UFM reported false alarm about OpenSM irresponsiveness (sminfo command returned with failure).

Keywords: OpenSM, sminfo

Discovered in: 5.8

Fixed in: 5.9.6

987236

Description: Fixed a web UI security issue by changing the SSL certificate RSA keys’ size to 2048 bit (instead of 1024).

Keywords: Web UI, security, certificate, apache

Discovered in: 5.8

Fixed in: 5.9

965302

Description: Fixed UFM HA installation with non-standard file mode creation mask (umask 000).

Keywords: HA, umask

Discovered in: 5.8

Fixed in: 5.9

© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 8, 2024
content here