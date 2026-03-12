Changes and New Features History
The items listed in the table below apply to all UFM license types.
Feature
Description
Rev 6.15.2
UFM SM
New routing algorithm for asymmetric QFT topologies
Rev 6.15.1
SHARP Reservation
Added support for Auto-cleanup of zombie SHARP reservations
Rev 6.15.0
Defining Node Description
To prevent the formation of incorrect multi-NIC groups based on these default labels, this feature offers the option to establish a blacklist containing possible node descriptions that should be avoided when grouping Multi-NIC HCAs during host startup. For more information, refer to Defining Node Description Black-List.
Network Reports
Added the ability to view topology change events related to devices and links. For more information, refer to Events History, Device Status Events and Link Status Events.
User Authentication
Introduced a new user authentication login page. For more information, refer to Azure Authentication Login Page and Enabling Azure AD Authentication.
Added support for a separate authentication server. For more information, refer to UFM Authentication Server and Enabling UFM Authentication Server.
Secondary Telemetry
Added the ability to expose SHARP telemetry in UFM Telemetry. For more information, refer to Exposing Switch Aggregation Nodes Telemetry.
Added the ability to stop SHARP telemetry endpoint using CLI commands. For more information, refer to Stopping Telemetry Endpoint Using CLI Command.
REST APIs
Enhanced the logging REST API by adding the ability to get event logs in JSON file format. For more information, refer to Get Events Logs in JSON Format.
Added the ability to expose managed switch power consumption in Web UI. For more information, refer to Get Managed Switches Power Consumption.
Added ability to filter the event logs by source. For more information, refer to Create Log History.
Added the ability to generate enterprise network reports. For more information, refer to Events History, Device Status Events and Link Status Events.
Introduced REST APIs for various authentication types. For more information, refer to Examples of REST APIs Using Various Authentication Types.
Added the ability to update UFM Configuration REST API. For more information, refer to UFM Configuration REST API.
Added the option to expose cable information. For more information, refer to Get Ports with Cable Information.
Improved dynamic telemetry by adding the ability to instantiate a new instance and delete a running instance. For more information, refer to UFM Dynamic Telemetry Instances REST API.
Added the option to set “down” ports as unhealthy. For more information, refer to Unhealthy Ports REST API.
Added forge InfiniBand anti-spoofing support. For more information, refer to Forge InfiniBand Anti-Spoofing REST API.
Added the ability to expose the "
Plugins
Added support for the gNMI-Telemetry plugin that employs the gNMI protocol to stream data from UFM telemetry. In addition, added support for secure mode based on client authentication. For more information, refer to the GNMI-Telemetry Plugin.
Added support for ALM configuration for controlling isolation/de-isolation. For more information, refer to ALM Configurations.
REST over RDMA Plugin: Moved to Ubuntu 22-based docker container, OFED 5.8-3.0.7.0, ucx_py 0.35.0 and Python 3.10.
Supported Transceivers
Added support for FR4 transceivers
Rev 6.14.2
Cable and Transceivers Burning
UFM supports second-source cable transceivers burn.
Module REST API
Added HW revision field in GET module REST API response.
Telemetry
Added support for the MRCS register read in UFM Telemetry.
UFM Reports
UFM Daily report will be disabled by default after upgrade or clean installation.
Rev 6.14.0
UFM Upgrade
Added support for in-service upgrade procedure for UFM HA. Refer to the following sections:
User Authorization
Added support for user-defined roles based on REST APIs subsets. Refer to Rest Roles Access Control.
User Authentication
Added support for user authentication based on Azure Active Directory. Refer to Azure AD Authentication.
Plugins Management
Added support for loading UFM plugin to both master and standby nodes in case of UFM HA deployment. Refer to Plugin Management.
Unhealthy Ports Policy Management
Added support for unhealthy ports policy management via UFM Web UI. Refer to Health Policy Management.
REST over RDMA Plugin
Added support for remote ibdiagnet authentication. Refer to rest-rdma Plugin.
SHARP Reservation
Added support for synchronous SHARP reservation REST API (in addition to the existing asynchronous REST API). Refer to the NVIDIA SHARP REST API.
Secondary Telemetry
Added support for secondary telemetry running by default upon UFM startup, fetching NVIDIA Amber counters. Refer to Secondary Telemetry.
Added support for down ports telemetry. Refer to Secondary Telemetry.
PCI Analysis
Added support for PCI analysis as part of UFM Fabric Analysis Report (added new events for degraded hosts PCI devices). Refer to Appendix - Supported Port Counters and Events.
UFM System Dump
Added human readable time to the dmsg de-message output as part of UFM system dump.
Factory Reset
Added support for UFM Factory Reset. Refer to Appendix - UFM Factory Reset.
Rev 6.13.0
Network Fast Recovery
Added the ability to automatically isolate a malfunctioning switch port as detected by the switch. Refer to Enabling Network Fast Recovery
Multi-Subnet UFM
Added support for multiple UFM instances, wherein multiple instances are aggregated, managed and controlled by a centralized UFM instance. Refer to Multi-Subnet UFM.
Switch ASIC Failure Detection
Added support for a new indication (UFM event) that identifies a failure of a specific switch ASIC. Refer to Configuring Partial Switch ASIC Failure Events.
UFM High-Availability Enhancements
Added support for configuring high-availability with dual-link connections to improve the high-availability robustness.
Automatic Switch Grouping
Added support for enabling automatic grouping of 1U switches by UFM, as per a pre-defined user-configured mapping. Refer to Appendix - Switch Grouping.
SHARP Trees APIs
Incorporated support for a new UFM REST API that presents the current active SHARP trees. Refer to NVIDIA SHARP Resource Allocation REST API.
SHARP Reservation APIs
Added support for SHARP Reservation API enhancements. Refer to NVIDIA SHARP Resource Allocation REST API.
Operating System Update support
Implemented functionality to support the installation and upgrade of a standalone UFM after the upgrade of operating system packages (e.g., using yum update/apt upgrade). Furthermore, upgrading operating system packages will not impact a standalone UFM installation.
Email Time-Zone Settings
Added the ability to configure time-zone settings for UFM email notifications, ensuring that sent events or daily reports align with the configured time zone. Refer to Email.
Switch Connectivity Failure Indication
Incorporated support for a new UFM event indication that identifies failed communication with a specified managed switch. Appendix - Supported Port Counters and Events
Dynamic Telemetry
Added APIs that enable the creation and management of UFM Telemetry instances, allowing users to select desired counters and ports as per their requirements. Refer to UFM Dynamic Telemetry Instances REST API.
TFS (Telemetry Fluent Streaming) Plugin
Added support for UFM telemetry data streaming from multiple endpoints to Fluent Bit. Refer to Telemetry to Fluent Streaming (TFS) Plugin REST API.
Added support for enabling white/black counters lists within the TFS Plugin. Refer to Telemetry to Fluent Streaming (TFS) Plugin REST API.
DTS (DPU Telemetry) Plugin
Added support for displaying DPUs data within the UFM Web UI. Refer to DTS Plugin.
Cyber-AI Plugin
Added support for displaying Cyber-AI software within the UFM Web UI. Refer to UFM Cyber-AI Plugin.
Packet Mirroring Collector (PMC) Plugin
Added the Packet Mirroring Collector (PMC) plugin that allows users to catch and collect mirrored pFRN and congestion notifications from switches for enhanced real-time network visibility. Refer to Packet Mirroring Collector (PMC) Plugin.
SNMP Traps Listener Plugin
Added the capability to enable registration and monitoring of SNMP traps from managed switches, in addition to updating UFM with the relevant trap information. Refer to SNMP Plugin.
Bright Cluster Integration Plugin
Added support for integration of data from Bright Cluster Manager (BCM) into UFM, providing a more comprehensive network perspective. Refer to UFM Bright Cluster Integration Plugin.
UFM System Dump
UFM System Dump collection enhancement. Refer to UFM System Dump Tab.
Expanding Non-Blocking Fabric (NDT Plugin extension)
Added a feature that facilitates seamless expansion of the IB fabric, ensuring uninterrupted functionality and optimal performance throughout the fabric. Refer to NDT Format – Merger.
PDR (Packet Drop Rate) Plugin
Added a new functionality that enables automatic detection and isolation of port failures through monitoring of PDR (Packet Drop Rate), BER (Bit Error Rate), and high cable temperatures. Refer to PDR Deterministic Plugin.
Rev 6.12.0
Managed Switches - Sysinfo Mechanism
Added the ability to save switches inventory data into JSON format files and present the latest fetched switches data upon UFM start-up. The saved switches data is available UFM upon system dump. Refer to Appendix - Managed Switches Configuration Info Persistency
REST over RDMA Plugin
Introduced security improvements (allowed read-only options in remote ibdiagnet) and added support for Telemetry API. Refer to rest-rdma Plugin.
Events and Notifications
Added support for indicating potential switch ASIC failure by detecting a defined percentage of unhealthy switch ports. Refer to Additional Configuration (Optional)
SHARP AM Multi-Port
Added support for detecting IB fabric interface failure and automatic failover to an alternative active port in SHARP Aggregation Manager (AM). Refer to Multi-port SM
UFM System Dump
Added support for downloading the generated UFM system dump. Refer to UFM System Dump Tab
UFM REST API
Added support for adding or removing hosts to Partition key (PKey) assignments (when adding/removing hosts, all the related host GUIDs are assigned to/removed from the PKey). Refer to Add Host REST API
UFM System Dump Improvements including Creating New System Dump API
UFM SLURM Integration
Enhanced UFM SLURM integration; allow flexible configuration of PKey and SHARP resources usage. Refer to Appendix - UFM SLURM Integration
UFM HA
Improved UFM HA configuration by setting UFM HA nodes using IP addresses only (removed the need of using hostnames and sync interface names). Refer to Configuring UFM Docker in HA Mode and Installing UFM Server Software for High Availability
Managed Switch Operations
Added support for persistent enablement/disablement of managed switches ports. Refer to Ports Window
UFM SDK
Created a script to get TopX data by category. Refer to UFM Aggregation TopX README.md file
Proxy Authentication
Added option to delegate authentication to a proxy. Refer to Delegate Authentication to a Proxy
UFM Initial Settings
Removed the requirement to set the IPoIB address to the main IB interface used by UFM/SM (gv.cfg → fabric_interface)
Port auto-isolation
Symbol BER warning does not trigger port auto-isolation, only symbol BER error
MFT Package
Integrated with MFT version 4.23.0-104
Rev 6.11.0
UFM Discovery and Device Management
CPU Affinity
Enabling the user to control CPU affinity of UFM's major processes
gRPC API
Added support for streaming UFM REST API data over gRPC as part of new UFM plugin. Refer to GRPC-Streamer Plugin
Telemetry
EFS UFM Plugin
Added support for streaming UFM events data to FluentD destination as part of a new UFM plugin. Refer to UFM Telemetry FluentD Streaming (TFS) Plugin
General UI Enhancements
• Displayed columns of all tables are persistent per user, with the option to restore defaults. Refer to Displayed Columns
• Improved look and feel in Network Map. Refer to Network Map• Added Reveal Uptime to the general tab in the devices information tabs. Refer to Device General Tab
High Availability Deployment
REST APIs
Added support for PKey filtering for default session data. Refer to Get Default Monitoring Session Data by PKey Filtering.
Added support for filtering session data by groups. Refer to Monitoring Sessions REST API.
Added support for resting all unhealthy ports at once. Refer to Mark All Unhealthy Ports as Healthy at Once
Added support for presenting system uptime in UFM REST API. Refer to Systems REST API.
Deployment Installation
UFM installation is now based on Conda-4.12 (or newer) for python3.9 environment and third party packages deployments.
NVIDIA SHARP Software
Updated NVIDIA SHARP software version to v3.1.1.
UFM Logical Elements
UFM Logical Elements (Environments, Logical Servers, Networks) views are deprecated and will no longer be available starting from UFM v6.12.0 (January 2023 release)
Rev 6.10.0
System health enhancements
Add support for the periodic fabric health report, and reflected the ports' results in UFM's dashboard
UFM Plugins Management
Add support for plugin management via UFM web UI
UFM Extended Status
Failover to Other Ports
Add support for SM and UFM Telemetry failover to other ports on the local machine
UFM Appliance Upgrade
Added a set of REST APIs for supporting the UFM Appliance upgrade
Configuration Audit
Add support for tracking changes made in major UFM configuration files (UFM, SM, SHARP, Telemetry)
UFM Plugins
Add support for new SDK plugins
Telemetry
Add support for statistics processing based on UFM telemetry csv format
UFM High Availability Installation
UFM high availability installation has changed and it is now based on an independent high availability package which should be deployed in addition to the UFM Enterprise standalone package. for further details about the new UFM high availability installation, please refer to - Installing UFM Server Software for High Availability