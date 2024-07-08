Document Revision History
|
Release
|
Date
|
Description
|
6.15.6
|
Jul 8, 2024
|
Updated:
|
6.15.4
|
Mar 1, 2024
|
Updated:
|
6.15.1
|
Dec 14, 2023
|
Updated:
Added:
|
Dec 19, 2023
|
|
6.15.0
|
Nov 5, 2023
|
Updated:
Added
|
6.14.1
|
Aug 31, 2023
|
Updated:
|
Oct 17, 2023
|
Updated:
|
6.14.0
|
Aug 10, 2023
|
Updated:
Added:
|
6.13.1
|
May 18, 2023
|
Updated:
|
6.13.0
|
May 5, 2023
|
Updated:
Added:
|
May 9, 2023
|
Updated
|
6.12.1
|
Feb 19, 2023
|
Updated
|
Mar 1, 2023
|
Updated Changes and New Features
|
Mar 16, 2023
|
Updated Changes and New Features - Added MFT package integration details
|
Mar 27, 2023
|
Updated UFM Server Communication with Externally Managed Switches
|
6.12.0
|
Feb 2, 2023
|
Updated:
Added:
Removed:
|
Feb 6, 2023
|
Updated Troubleshooting
|
6.11.1
|
Dec 1, 2022
|
Updated:
|
Dec 19, 2022
|
Updated Changes and New Features
|
6.11.0
|
Nov 21, 2022
|
Updated:
Added: