- Supported Devices
- System Requirements
- Software Update from Prior Versions
Installation Notes
Supported NVIDIA Externally Managed Switches
Type
Model
Latest Tested Firmware Version
NDR switches
|
31.2010.6102
HDR switches
|
27.2010.6102
EDR switches
|
15.2010.5108
Supported NVIDIA Internally Managed Switches
Type
Model
Latest Tested OS Version
NDR switches
|
MLNX-OS 3.11.1014
HDR switches
|
MLNX-OS 3.11.1014
EDR switches
|
MLNX-OS 3.10.5002
Bare Metal Deployment Requirements
Platform
Type and Version
OS and Kernel
64-bit OS:
CPU(a)
x86_64
HCAs
|
OFED(b)
(a) CPU requirements refer to resources consumed by UFM. You can also dedicate a subset of cores on a multicore server. For example, 4 cores for UFM on a 16-core server.
(b) For supported HCAs in each MLNX_OFED version, please refer to MLNX_OFED Release Notes.
(c)UFM v6.15.0 is the last version to support NVIDIA ConnectX-4 adapter cards
From RedHat 9* and onwards, packages with SHA1 signatures are no longer supported. The CONDA package binary is signed with SHA1 signatures and thus, CONDA will not be installed with RedHat 9*.
Two options are available to overcome this.
Recommended Option: Run the following command to install Conda (change gpgcheck from 1 to 0):
cat <<EOF > /etc/yum.repos.d/conda.repo [conda] name=Conda baseurl=https:
//repo.anaconda.com/pkgs/misc/rpmrepo/condaenabled=
1gpgcheck=
0gpgkey=https:
//repo.anaconda.com/pkgs/misc/gpgkeys/anaconda.ascEOF #install conda yum install conda
Alternative Option: Run the following command to set the RedHat 9* system-wide cryptographic policy to use legacy (less-secured) policy:
update-crypto-policies --set LEGACY
Install Conda as instructed by the UFM installation script.
After Conda installation, the policy can be set back to default by running the following command:
update-crypto-policies --set DEFAULT
For running SHARP Aggregation Manager within UFM, it is recommended to use MLNX_OFED-5.4.X version or newer.
Installation of UFM on minimal OS distribution is not supported.
UFM does not support systems in which NetworkManager service is enabled.
Before installing UFM on RedHat OS, make sure to disable the service.
Docker Installation Requirements
UFM Docker Container is supported on the standard docker environment (engine).
The following operating systems were tested with Docker Container:
Component
Type and Version
Supported OS
UFM Server Resource Requirements per Cluster Size
Fabric Size
CPU Requirements*
Memory Requirements
Disk Space Requirements
Minimum
Recommended
Up to 1000 nodes
4-core server
4 GB
20 GB
50 GB
1000-5000 nodes
8-core server
16 GB
40 GB
120 GB
5000-10000 nodes
16-core server
32 GB
80 GB
160 GB
Above 10000 nodes
Contact NVIDIA Support
UFM GUI Client Requirements
The platform and GUI requirements are detailed in the following tables:
Platform
Details
Browser
Edge, Internet Explorer, Firefox, Chrome, Opera, Safari
Memory
MFT Package Version
Platform
Details
MFT
Integrated with MFT version mft-4.26.1-6
UFM SM Version
Platform
Type and Version
SM
UFM package includes SM version 5.17.1
Assuming the SM is connected to the production cluster, it can handle any events (IB traps) coming from the fabric that is being built; such events should not affect the routing on the production cluster. If events occurred in the production cluster, the routing could be changed.
However, NVIDIA recommends isolating fabric sections to allow faster bring-ups, faster troubleshooting and misconfiguration avoidance that can cause routing errors. Isolation provides clearer SM and CollectX logs, avoiding warnings/errors from masking real production issues.
UFM NVIDIA SHARP Software Version
Platform
Type and Version
NVIDIA® Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™
UFM package includes NVIDIA SHARP software version 3.5.2
The installer detects versions previously installed on the machine and prompts you to run a clean install of the new version or to upgrade while keeping user data and configuration unchanged.
The upgrade from previous versions maintains the existing database and configuration, allowing a seamless upgrade process.
Upgrading UFM Enterprise software version is supported up to two previous GA software versions (GA -1 or -2).
For example, if you wish to upgrade to UFM Enterprise v6.11.0, it is possible to do so only from UFM Enterprise v6.9.0 or v6.10.0.
For detailed installation and upgrade instructions, refer to the UFM Quick Start Guide.
Due to a possible conflict, SM and SHARP installed by the MLNX_OFED must be uninstalled. The installation procedure will detect and print all MLNX_OFED packages that must be removed.
It is recommended to upgrade to the latest UFM version from the last 2 GA releases that came before it. Upgrading from older UFM versions may result in failures.