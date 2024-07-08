NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.15.6 (2023 LTS U3)
Scale-Out Your Fabric with Unified Fabric Manager

NVIDIA's Unified Fabric Manager (UFM®) is a powerful platform for managing scale-out computing environments. UFM enables data center operators to efficiently monitor and operate the entire fabric, boost application performance and maximize fabric resource utilization.

While other tools are device-oriented and involve manual processes, UFM’s automated and application-centric approach bridges the gap between servers, applications and fabric elements, thus enabling administrators to manage and optimize from the smallest to the largest and most performance-demanding clusters.
