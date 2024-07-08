Storage Considerations
UFM periodically collects fabric port statistics and saves them in its SQLite database. Before starting up UFM Enterprise, please consider the following disk space utilization for various fabric sizes and duration.
The measurements in the table below were taken with sampling interval set to once per 30 seconds.
Note
Be aware that the default sampling rate is once per 300 seconds. Disk utilization calculation should be adjusted accordingly.
|
Number of Nodes
|
Ports per Node
|
Storage per Hour
|
Storage per 15 Days
|
Storage per 30 Days
|
16
|
8
|
1.6 MB
|
576 MB (0.563 GB)
|
1152 MB (1.125 GB)
|
100
|
8
|
11 MB
|
3960 MB (3.867 GB)
|
7920 MB (7.734 GB)
|
500
|
8
|
50 MB
|
18000 MB (17.58 GB)
|
36000 MB (35.16 GB)
|
1000
|
8
|
100 MB
|
36000 MB (35.16 GB)
|
72000 MB (70.31 GB)