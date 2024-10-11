The GNMI Telemetry Plugin functions as a server that employs the gNMI protocol to stream data from UFM telemetry. Users can select what data to stream, specify the intervals, and choose whether to include only deltas (on-change mode).

The GNMI server is designed to support four functions: capability, get, subscribe, and set. However, it should be noted that the server does not currently support the "set" function, only "capability," "get," and "subscribe."

The streamed data is delivered in CSV format. Headers are initially provided in the first message, and subsequently, they are included in every other message. The data is presented in hex format to conserve space for data that remains unchanged. The values are presented as an array of strings, each representing a unique identifier (GUID) and port.

Depending on the selected mode, the values may have missing rows if there have been no changes in the GUID and port.

Furthermore, the plugin has the capability to stream UFM's metadata by providing an inventory of it. While the provided examples will use the gNMIc client for convenience, this functionality can work with any gNMI client.