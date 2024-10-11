On This Page
UFM Telemetry FluentD Streaming (TFS) Plugin
TFS plugin is a self-contained Docker container with REST API support managed by UFM. TFS plugin provides Telemetry counters streaming to FluentD capability. As a fabric manager, the UFM Telemetry holds real-time network telemetry information of the network topology. This information changes over time and is reflected to the telemetry console. In order to do so, we present a stream of the UFM Telemetry data to the FluentD plugin.
The following are the possible ways the TFS plugin can be deployed:
On UFM Appliance
On UFM Software
For complete instructions on deploying the TFS plugin, refer to UFM Telemetry endpoint stream To Fluentd endpoint (TFS).
The following authentication types are supported:
basic (/ufmRest)
client (/ufmRestV2)
token (/ufmRestV3)
The following REST APIs are supported:
POST /plugin/tfs/conf
GET /plugin/tfs/conf
POST /plugin/tfs/conf/attributes
GET /plugin/tfs/conf/attributes
For detailed information on interacting with TFS plugin, refer to the NVIDIA UFM Enterprise > Rest API > TFS Plugin REST API.