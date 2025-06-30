Bug Fixes History
Ref. #
Description
Rev 6.15.6-3
3747204
Description: Fixed the issue where selected link cable info is missing in the network map (Cables Info tab) and in the managed elements (Cables Window)
Keywords: Missing, Link, Cables Info, Cables Window
Discovered in Release: v6.15.4
Rev 6.15.1
3670183
Description: Monitoring endpoint not returning counters for an active interface
Keywords: Monitoring, Active Interface, Counters
Discovered in release: v6.15.0
3670182
Description: Inconsistent port format type returned from the UFM
Keywords: Inconsistent, Port, Format Type
Discovered in release: v6.14.1
3666944
Description: Port auto isolation failed to activate when a port consistently exhibited a high Symbol BER (1e-7)
Keywords: Port Auto Isolation, Symbol BER
Discovered in release: v6.13.1
3665316
Description: The UFM REST API endpoint
Keywords: Ports REST API, Port State
Discovered in release: v6.14.1
3604194
Description: UFM Fabric Validation "
Keywords: Fabric Validation,
Discovered in release: v6.13.2
Rev 6.15.0
3665001
Description: UFM Web UI does not display Network Map (stuck with "please wait" message)
Keywords: Web UI, Network Map
Discovered in release: v6.14.1
3644553
Description: When querying the ports, adding a
Keywords: Ports, Query,
Discovered in release: v6.14.0
3604212
Description: Broken links REST API
Keywords: REST API, Broken link
Discovered in release: v6.13.2
3604183
Description: UFM error UFM NOT performed OpenSM polling for fabric changes more than 230742 seconds
Keywords: OpenSM, UFM Error
Discovered in release: v6.13.2-5
3604021
Description: UFM Enterprise installation under Ubuntu 22.04 fails on
Keywords: Ubuntu 22.04, Installation,
Discovered in release: v6.14.1-5
3587849
Description: OpenSM restarted when backup UFM lost power
Keywords: OpenSM, Restart
Discovered in release: v6.9
3577427
Description: UFM REST API returns wrong switch type for NDR unmanaged switch
Keywords: Unmanaged Switch, NDR, REST API
Discovered in release: v6.13.1
3575882
Description: UFM event is not generated for a switch down
Keywords: UFM Event, Switch Down
Discovered in release: v6.13.1
3628421
Description: UFM Web UI timezone issue when selecting Local Time
Keywords: Timezone, Web UI, Local Time
Discovered in release: v6.14.1-5
3566193
Description: Request for docker UFM HA support on Debian OS 10.13
Keywords: Docker, HA support, Debian
Discovered in release: v6.14.1-5
3565820
Description: UFM container CLI bugs
Keywords: CLI, Container
Discovered in release: v6.13.2-5
Rev 6.14.0
3590777
Description: After upgrading UFM new telemetry data is not being collected and presented in UI Telemetry tab.
Keywords: Telemetry, Coredump
Discovered in release: 6.14.0
Rev 6.13.2
3228893
Description: ufm-prolog.sh failure: hostnames are not found in the fabric after reboot
Keywords: Hostnames;
Discovered in Release: 6.10.0
3495692
Description: UFM Enterprise v6.13.1 server hangs intermittently, blocking UFM REST server, and UFM GUI
Keywords: UFM REST, UFM GUI
Discovered in Release: 6.13.1
N/A
Description: Reverted setGuidsForPkey APIs for supporting SHARP reservation (in case it is enabled)
Keywords: setGuidsForPkey, SHARP Reservation
Discovered in Release: 6.13.1
Rev 6.13.1
3459431
Description: UFM System Dump cannot be extracted from UFM 3.0 Enterprise Appliance host when running in high-availability mode.
Keywords: System Dump, High-Availability
Discovered in Release: 6.12.0
3461658
Description: The network fast recovery configuration (
Keywords: Network Fast Recovery; Docket Container; Missing Configuration
Discovered in Release: 6.12.0
3461058
Description: When using the Dynamic Telemetry API to create a new telemetry instance, the log rotation mechanism will not be applied for the newly generated logs of the UFM Telemetry instance
Keywords: Dynamic, Telemetry, Log-rotate
Discovered in Release: 6.13.0
Rev 6.13.0
3410826
Description: Rectified inability to modify user password
Keywords: User Password, Update, Fail
Discovered in Release: 6.12.1
3383916
Description: Fixed Client CTRL+C server disruption
Keywords: Client CTRL+C, Server functionality
Discovered in Release: Rest Over RDMA Image 1.0.0-21
3375414
Description: Fixed improper functionality of UFM UI Dashboard
Keywords: UI Dashboard
Discovered in Release: 6.11.0
3342713
Description: Fixed UFM Health configuration for periodic restarts of the telemetry
Keywords: UFM Health, Telemetry, Periodic restarts
Discovered in Release: 6.11.1
3361160
Description: Fixed UFM long upgrade time due to a large historical Telemetry database file
Keywords: Long Upgrade Time, Historical Telemetry, Database File
Discovered in Release: 6.11.0
3268270
Description: Show managed switches inventory data (Sysinfo) immediately after UFM initialization
Keywords: Managed Switches, Inventory, Sysinfo
Discovered in Release: 6.11.0
3338613
Description: Fixed UFM log rotation for supported Ubuntu OSs
Keywords: Log rotation, Ubuntu
Discovered in Release: 6.11.0
3338600
Description: Fixed UFM UI lockdown by adding protection to the failed path on backend side
Keywords: UFM UI, lockdown
Discovered in Release: 6.11.0
3276163
Description: Fixed remote syslog configuration in UFM Web UI to be persistent
Keywords: Remote Syslog, Web UI
Discovered in Release: 6.11.0
3234082
Description: UFM WebUI unresponsive after failover issue
Keywords: UFM, WebUI, failover
Discovered in Release: 6.10.0
3199572
Description: Incorrect Tier reporting in the UFM events
Keywords: Tier, Incorrect Report
Discovered in Release: 6.10.0
3107006
Description: Using GET All Modules REST API (GET /ufmRest/resources/modules), returns N/A in device_name.
Keywords: Modules, N/A, device_name
Discovered in Release: 6.9
3076817
Description: Upgrading to the latest UFM version (UFMAPL_4.8.0.6_UFM_6.9.0.7), the UFM WEB UI shows log and error messages with "invalid date."
Keywords: WEB UI, "invalid date"
Discovered in Release: 6.9
3060127
Description: UFM WEB UI - Ports REST API returns tier parameters as N/A in response
Keywords: WEB UI, tier, N/A
Discovered in Release: 6.9
3052660
Description: UFM monitoring mode is not working
Keywords: Monitoring, mode
Discovered in Release: 6.9
3031121
Description: Network map showing a link between QM8790 and Manta Ray leaf having BW of >20,000 Gb/s
Keywords: Network Map, BW, 20,000
Discovered in release: 6.8.0
3003366
Description: UFM Starting and Stopping On Its Own Since Merge
Keywords: Start, Stop
Discovered in release: 6.7.0
2968236
Description: Fabric health Old Alerts and events do not clear
Keywords: Fabric Health, Alerts, clear
Discovered in release: 6.8.0
2957984
Description: BER Not Being Read or Reported
Keywords: BER, Not, Reported
Discovered in release: 6.8.0
3032227
Description: UFM UFMAPL_4.7.0.3_UFM_6.8.0.6 lists one of my skyways as "host" instead of "gateway"
Keywords: skyway, gateway, host
Discovered in release: 6.8.0
2966472
Description: UFM Fabric health BER_CHECK warnings
Keywords: Fabric Health, BER, check
Discovered in release: 6.8.0
2801258
Description: UFM failed to serve incoming REST API requests
Keywords: REST API, hang, unresponsive
Discovered in release: 6.7.0
2782069
Description: UFM APL 4.6 BER not reported (None) in event logs
Keywords: BER, events, log
Discovered in release: 6.7.0
2744757
Description: UFM health test: CheckSMConnectivityOnStandby should consider multiple GUIDs on a port
Keywords: UFM Health, SM connectivity, multiple guids
Discovered in release: 6.7.0
2830281
Description: UFM (container) is not starting after server reboot
Keywords: UFM Container, reboot
Discovered in release: 6.7.0
2804807
Description: UFM WEB GUI becomes Unresponsive and Event/REST API log stops printing
Keywords: Web UI, unresponsive
Discovered in release: 6.7.0
2699393
Description: IPMI console login connects to CentOS (UM docker OS) instead of Ubuntu (host OS) after UFM docker installation.
Keywords: IPMI; CentOS; Login
Discovered in release: 6.6.1
2638032
Description: Wrong module (line/spine) label appears in effective BER event.
Keywords: Module; Effective; BER; Event
Discovered in release: 6.4.1
2618603
Description: UFM failover is not working when bond0 is configured with IPoIB.
Keywords: Failover, Bond; IPoIB
Discovered in release: 6.6.1
2615514
Description: UFM software no longer supports license type "UFM APPLIANCE".
Keywords: License; UFM Appliance
Discovered in release: 6.5.2
2589617
Description: UFM stopped to discover topology on SuperPOD environment.
Keywords: Stopped; discover
Discovered in release: 6.5.2
2335141
Description: Memory leak discovered in ModelMain.py process.
Keywords: Memory leak
Discovered in Release: 6.5.1
Fixed in Release: 6.5.2
2300082
Description: CMP python error
Keywords: Python, error
Discovered in Release: 6.5.1
Fixed in Release: 6.5.2
2373665
Description: UFM license check of UFM permanent license generates invalid license status at the UFM Health Report.
Keywords: Permanent license; UFM health report
Discovered in Release: 6.5.1
Fixed in Release: 6.5.2
2125784
Description: Some commands appear for users with monitor privileges which are not functional. It is recommended not to use this user role.
Keywords: Monitor, permissions, user
Discovered in Release: 4.2.0
Fixed in Release: 6.5.1
-
Description: Performance degradation caused by OpenSM changing the default rate limit of management PKey (0x7fff) to 2.5 GB/s instead of 10GB/s.
Keywords: OpenSM, Degradation, rate limit
Discovered in version: 4.2.0
Fixed in Release: 6.5.1
-
Description: Each HCA is discovered and represented as a separate host. A host with multiple HCAs will be represented as multiple host instances.
Keywords: Fabric Topology
Fixed in Release: 6.5.1
1967348
Description: Email sender address cannot contain more than one period (“.”) in the domain name.
Keywords: Email, sender, period
Discovered in Release: 6.3
Fixed in Release: 6.4
2069425
Description: SMTP server username cannot have more than 20 characters.
Keywords: Email
Discovered in Release: 6.3
Fixed in Release: 6.4
1914379
Description: MellanoxCare service can now communicate with UFM (valid only when http communication is configured between MCare and UFM).
Keywords: MellanoxCare, http, https
Discovered in Release: 6.2
Fixed in Release: 6.3
1783048
Description: Opening UFM web UI in monitoring mode is now supported.
Keywords: Web UI, monitoring mode
Discovered in Release: 6.2
Fixed in Release: 6.3
1691882
Description: UFM Agent now is now part of the UFM web UI.
Keywords: UFM Agent
Discovered in Release: 6.1
Fixed in Release: 6.3
1793244
Description: UFM/module temperature thresholds notifications.
Keywords: Temperature thresholds
Discovered in Release: 6.1
Fixed in Release: 6.3
1678669
Description: Fixed an issue where UFM HA prerequisite script was checking for wrong Virtual IP port argument.
Keywords: UFM HA, prerequisite, Virtual IP, port
Discovered in Release: 6.1
Fixed in Release: 6.2
1706226
Description: Fixed an issue where MLNX_OS credentials were missing at the device "access_credentials" menu (the issue was detected on old Java based GUI). At the new UFM Web UI – MLNX_OS credentials are represented by HTTP credentials.
Keywords: MLNX_OS, credentials
Discovered in Release: 6.1
Fixed in Release: 6.2
1486595
Description: Fixed an issue where CentOS 7.5 was not recognized as RHEL 7 flavor upon installation.
Keywords: Installation, CentOS, RHEL
Discovered in: 6.0
Fixed in: 6.1
1358248
Description: Fixed the issue where ibdiagnet’s unresponsiveness when using the get_physical_info flag caused UFM to hang.
Keywords: ibdiagnet
Discovered in: 5.10
Fixed in: 6.0
1294010
Description: Fixed the issue where partition configuration was lost after upgrading to UFM version 5.9.6 and restarting the server.
Keywords: partitions.conf, PKey, configuration
Discovered in: 5.9.6
Fixed in: 5.10
1276539
Description: Updated report execution command in order to avoid the following false warning of wrong link speed during topology comparison.
Keywords: Topology compare report
Discovered in: 5.9.6
Fixed in: 5.10
1131286
Description: Fixed a memory leak of UFM’s main process when running multiple reports periodically.
Keywords: Memory leak, reports
Discovered in: 5.9
Fixed in: 5.9.6
1064349
Description: Fixed an issue where UFM reported false alarm about OpenSM irresponsiveness (sminfo command returned with failure).
Keywords: OpenSM, sminfo
Discovered in: 5.8
Fixed in: 5.9.6
987236
Description: Fixed a web UI security issue by changing the SSL certificate RSA keys’ size to 2048 bit (instead of 1024).
Keywords: Web UI, security, certificate, apache
Discovered in: 5.8
Fixed in: 5.9
965302
Description: Fixed UFM HA installation with non-standard file mode creation mask (umask 000).
Keywords: HA, umask
Discovered in: 5.8
Fixed in: 5.9