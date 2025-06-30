What can I help you with?
NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.15.8
Bug Fixes in This Release

Ref #

Description

4234322

Description: Reflected Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) Vulnerabilities & Path-Based Cross-Site Scripting (XSS)

Keywords: XSS

Discovered in release: 6.18.2

4410814

Description: Resolved issue where UFM server used the wrong GUID for the fabric interface when Socket Direct was enabled on the InfiniBand HCA.

Keywords: GUID, Socket Direct

Discovered in release: 6.6.0

4367855

Description: Resolved issue where manage_the_unmanagedid not display PSU and FAN information.

Keywords: manage_the_unmanage, PSU, FAN

Discovered in release: 6.15.0
