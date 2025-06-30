NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.15.8
Bug Fixes in This Release
Ref #
Description
|
4234322
TBD
Description: Reflected Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) Vulnerabilities & Path-Based Cross-Site Scripting (XSS)
Keywords: XSS
Discovered in release: 6.18.2
|
4410814
Description: Resolved issue where UFM server used the wrong GUID for the fabric interface when Socket Direct was enabled on the InfiniBand HCA.
Keywords: GUID, Socket Direct
Discovered in release: 6.6.0
|
4367855
Description: Resolved issue where
Keywords:
Discovered in release: 6.15.0