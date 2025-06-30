What can I help you with?
NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.15.8
Changes and New Features

This section lists the new and changed features in this software version.

Note

For an archive of changes and features from previous releases, please refer to Changes and New Features History.

No new features were introduced in this release.

Note

The items listed in the table below apply to all UFM license types.

Note

For bare metal installation of UFM, it is required to install MLNX_OFED 5.X (or newer) before the UFM installation.

Please make sure to use the UFM installation package that is compatible with your setup, as detailed in Bare Metal Deployment Requirements.

Unsupported Functionalities/Features

The following distributions are no longer supported in UFM:

  • RH7.0-RH7.7 / CentOS7.0-CentOS7.7

  • SLES12 / SLES 15

  • EulerOS2.2 / EulerOS2.3

  • Mellanox Care (MCare) Integration

  • UFM on VM (UFM with remote fabric collector)

  • Logical server auditing

  • UFM high availability script - /etc/init.d/ufmha - is no longer supported

  • The UFM Multi-site portal feature is no longer supported. The Multi-Subnet feature can be used instead

  • The UFM Monitoring Mode is deprecated and is no longer supported as of UFM Enterprise version 6.14.0 (July release) and onwards

  • Logical Elements tab - Removed as of UFM Enterprise v6.12.0

  • Removed the following fabric validation tests: CheckPortCounters & CheckEffectiveBER

Note

In order to continue working with /etc/init.d/ufmha options, use the same options using the /etc/init.d/ufmd script.

For example:

Instead of using /etc/init.d/ufmha model_restart, please use /etc/init.d/ufmd model_restart (on the primary UFM server)

Instead of using /etc/init.d/ufmha sharp_restart, please use /etc/init.d/ufmd sharp_restart (on the primary UFM server)

The same goes for any other option that was supported on the /etc/init.d/ufmha script
