On This Page
- General Prerequisites
- Prerequisites for Upgrading UFM Docker Container
- Step 1: Loading UFM Docker Image
- Step 2: Installing UFM Docker
- Installation Modes
- Upgrading From Existing UFM Container
- Logging Into UFM Web UI
Docker Installation
MLNX_OFED must be installed on the server that will run UFM Docker
For UFM to work, you must have an InfiniBand port configured with an IP address and in "up" state.Note
For InfiniBand support, please refer to NVIDIA Inbox Drivers , or MLNX_OFED guides.
Make sure to stop the following services before running UFM Docker container, as it utilizes the same default ports that they do: Pacemaker, httpd, OpenSM, and Carbon.
If firewall is running on the host, please make sure to add an allow rule for UFM used ports (listed below):Note
If the default ports used by UFM are changed in UFM configuration files, make sure to open the modified ports on the host firewall.
80 (TCP) and 443 (TPC) are used by WS clients (Apache Web Server)
8000 (UDP) is used by the UFM server to listen for REST API requests (redirected by Apache web server)
6306 (UDP) is used for multicast request communication with the latest UFM Agents
8005 (UDP) is used as a UFM monitoring listening port
8888 (TCP) is used by DRBD to communicate between the UFM Primary and Standby servers
2022 (TCP) is used for SSH
Supported versions for upgrade are UFM v.6.7.0 and above.
UFM files directory from previous container version mounted on the host.
To load the UFM docker image, pull the latest image from docker hub:
docker pull mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest
You can see full usage screen for ufm-installation by running the container with
-h or
-help flag:
docker run --rm mellanox/ufm-enterprise-installer:latest -h
Installation Command Usage
docker run -it --name=ufm_installer --rm \
-v /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock \
-v /etc/systemd/system/:/etc/systemd_files/ \
-v [UFM_FILES_DIRECTORY]:/installation/ufm_files/ \
-v [LICENSE_DIRECTORY]:/installation/ufm_licenses/ \
mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest \
--install [OPTIONS]
Modify the variables in the installation command as follows:
[UFM_FILES_DIRECTORY]: A directory on the host to mount UFM configuration files.Note
UFM_FILES_DIRECTORY must have read/write permissions for other users because UFM needs write data during runtime.Note
Example: If you want UFM files on the host to be under /opt/ufm/files/ you must set this volume to be: -v /opt/ufm/files/:/installation/ufm_files/
[UFM_LICENSES_DIR]: UFM license file or files location.Note
Example: If your license file or files are located under
/downloads/ufm_license_files/then you must set this volume to be
-v /downloads/ufm_license_files/:/installation/ufm_licenses/
[OPTIONS]: UFM installation options. For more details see the table below.
Command Options
Flag
Description
Default Value
IB fabric interface name.
ib0
Management interface name.
eth0
Show help
N/A
UFM Enterprise installer supports several deployment modes:
Stand Alone (SA) Installation
Create a directory on the host to mount and sync UFM Enterprise files with read/write permissions. For example: /
opt/ufm_files/.
Copy only your UFM license file(s) to a temporary directory which we’re going to use in the installation command. For example:
/tmp/license_file/
Run the UFM installation command according to the following example which will also configure UFM fabric interface to be ib1:
docker run -it --name=ufm_installer --rm \ -v /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock \ -v /etc/systemd/system/:/etc/systemd_files/ \ -v /opt/ufm/files/:/installation/ufm_files/ \ -v /tmp/license_file/:/installation/ufm_licenses/ \ mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest \ --install \ --fabric-interface ib1Note
The values below can be updated in the command to your needs:
/opt/ufm/files/
/tmp/license_file/
For example, if you want UFM files to be mounted in another location on your server, create that directory and replace the path in the command.
Reload system
systemctl daemon-reload
To Start UFM Enterprise service run:
systemctl start ufm-enterprise
High Availability
Pre-deployments requirements
Install pacemaker, pcs, and drbd-utils on both servers
A partition for DRBD on each server (with the same name on both servers) such as
/dev/sdd1. Recommended partition size is 10-20 GB, otherwise DRBD sync will take a long time to complete.
CLI command
hostname -imust return the IP address of the management interface used for pacemaker sync correctly (update
/etc/hosts/file with machine IP)
Create the directory on each server under
/opt/ufm/files/with read/write permissions on each server. This directory will be used by UFM to mount UFM files, and it will be synced by DRBD.
Installing UFM Containers
On the main server, install UFM Enterprise container with the command below:
docker run -it --name=ufm_installer --rm \
-v /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock \
-v /etc/systemd/system/:/etc/systemd_files/ \
-v /opt/ufm/files/:/installation/ufm_files/ \
-v /tmp/license_file/:/installation/ufm_licenses/ \
mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest \
--install
On each the standby (secondary) server, install UFM Enterprise container like the following example with the command below:
docker run -it --name=ufm_installer --rm \
-v /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock \
-v /etc/systemd/system/:/etc/systemd_files/ \
-v /opt/ufm/files/:/installation/ufm_files/ \
mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest \
--install
Downloading UFM HA Package
Download the UFM-HA package on both servers using the following command:
wget https:
//www.mellanox.com/downloads/UFM/ufm_ha_5.0.1-2.tgz
Installing UFM HA Package
[On Both Servers] Extract the downloaded UFM-HA package under /tmp/
[On Both Servers] Go to the extracted directory /tmp/ufm_ha_XXX and run the installation script:
./install.sh -l /opt/ufm/files/ -d /dev/sda5 -p enterprise
Option
Description
-l
Location For DRBD. Please always use /opt/ufm/files/
-d
Partition (disk) name for DRBD
-p
Product Name. For UFM Enterprise this must always be “enterprise”
Configuring UFM HA
There are two methods to configure the HA cluster:
Configure HA with SSH Trust - Requires passwordless SSH connection between the servers.
Configure HA without SSH Trust - Does not require passwordless SSH connection between the servers, but asks you to run configuration commands on both servers.
Configure HA with SSH Trust
On the master server only, configure the HA nodes. To do so, from /tmp, run the
configure_ha_nodes.shcommand as shown in the below example
configure_ha_nodes.sh --cluster-password
12345678--master-ip
192.168.
10.1--standby-ip
192.168.
10.2--virtual-ip
192.168.
10.5Note
The script
configure_ha_nodes.shis is located under /usr/local/bin/, therefore, by default, you do not need to use the full path to run it.Note
The
--cluster-passwordmust be at least 8 characters long.Note
When using back-to-back ports with local IP addresses for HA sync interfaces, ensure that you add your IP addresses and hostnames to the
/etc/hostsfile. This is needed to allow the HA configuration to resolve hostnames correctly based on the IP addresses you are using.Note
configure_ha_nodes.shrequires SSH connection to the standby server. If SSH trust is not configured, then you are prompted to enter the SSH password of the standby server during configuration runtime
Option
Description
--cluster-password
UFM HA cluster password for authentication by the pacemaker.
--master-ip
Master (main) server IP address
--standby-ip
Standby server IP address
--virtual-ipOR
--no-vip
UFM HA cluster Virtual IP or configure HA without virtual IP
Depending on the size of your partition, wait for the configuration process to complete and DRBD sync to finish.
Configure HA without SSH Trust
If you cannot establish an SSH trust between your HA servers, you can use ufm_ha_cluster directly to configure HA. You can see all the options for configuring HA in the Help menu:
ufm_ha_cluster config -h
Usage:
ufm_ha_cluster config [<options>]
Option
Description
Node role (master or standby).
Peer node sync IP address (mandatory).
Local node sync IP address (mandatory).
Cluster virtual IP (should be used for master only)
HA cluster user password.
Show this message
Configure HA without virtual IP
To configure HA, follow the below instructions:
Please change the variables in the commands below based on your setup.
[On Both Servers] Run the following command to set the cluster password:
ufm_ha_cluster set-password –p <cluster_password>
[On Standby Server] Run the following command to configure Standby Server:
ufm_ha_cluster config -r standby -e <peer ip address> -l <local ip address> -p <cluster_password>
[On Master Server] Run the following command to configure Master Server:
ufm_ha_cluster config -r master -e <peer ip address> -l <local ip address> -p <cluster_password> -i <virtual ip address>
Starting HA Cluster
To start UFM HA cluster:
ufm_ha_cluster start
To check UFM HA cluster status:
ufm_ha_cluster status
To stop UFM HA cluster:
ufm_ha_cluster stop
To uninstall UFM HA, first stop the cluster and then run the uninstallation command as follows:
/opt/ufm/ufm_ha/uninstall_ha.sh
Upgrade the UFM container based on the existing UFM configuration files that are mounted on the server. It is important to use that same directory as a volume for the UFM installation command.
In the below example /opt/ufm_files is used.
Upgrading UFM Container in SA Mode
Stop the UFM Enterprise service. Run:
systemctl stop ufm-enterprise
Remove the old docker image. Run:
docker rmi mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest
Load the new UFM docker image. Run:
docker pull mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest
Run the docker upgrade command:
docker run -it --name=ufm_installer --rm \ -v /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock \ -v /etc/systemd/system/:/etc/systemd_files/ \ -v /opt/ufm/files/:/opt/ufm/shared_config_files/ \ mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest --upgrade
Reload system manager configuration:
systemctl daemon-reload
Start UFM Enterprise service:
systemctl start ufm-enterprise
Upgrading UFM Container in HA Mode
Stop HA Cluster on the master node. Run:
ufm_ha_cluster stop
Remove the old docker image from both servers. Run:
docker rmi mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest
Load the new docker image on both servers. Run:
docker pull mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest
Run the docker command to upgrade UFM on the master node. Run:
docker run -it --name=ufm_installer --rm \ -v /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock \ -v /etc/systemd/system/:/etc/systemd_files/ \ -v /opt/ufm/files/:/opt/ufm/shared_config_files/ \ mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest --upgrade
Download and extract the latest UFM HA package. Run
wget https:
//www.mellanox.com/downloads/UFM/ufm_ha_5.0.1-2.tgz
Install the extracted UFM HA package:Note
In the below command, please modify the partition name based on the already configured DRBD partition.
./install.sh -l /opt/ufm/files/ -d /dev/sda5 -p enterprise
Start UFM HA cluster. Run:
ufm_ha_cluster start
To open UFM WEB UI, open the following URL in your browser: http://[SERVER_IP]/ufm/ and type the default credentials.