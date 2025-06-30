Installing UFM Server Software
The default UFM installation directory is /opt/ufm.
UFM Server installation options are:
Standalone
High Availability (HA) - Delivered in a separate package as of UFM v6.10.0.
Docker Container
The following processes might be interrupted during the installation process:
httpd (Apache2 in Ubuntu)
dhcpd
After installation:
Activate the software license.
Before you run UFM, ensure that all ports used by the UFM server for internal and external communication are open and available. For the list of ports, see Used Ports.
A of UFM Enterprise v6.11.0, installation is based on Conda-4.12 (or newer) for Python3.9 environment and third-party packages deployments. The below-listed packages can be used for all supported operating systems.
Conda binaries
Conda Python Environment
_libgcc_mutex=0.1=main
appdirs==1.4.4
_openmp_mutex=5.1=1_gnu
apscheduler==3.9.1
c-ares=1.18.1=h7f8727e_0
asgiref==3.5.2
ca-certificates=2022.07.19=h06a4308_0
asn1crypto==1.5.1
curl=7.84.0=h5eee18b_0
attrs==21.4.0
krb5=1.19.2=hac12032_0
automat==20.2.0
ld_impl_linux-64=2.38=h1181459_1
bcrypt==3.2.2
libcurl=7.84.0=h91b91d3_0
cached-property==1.5.2
libedit=3.1.20210910=h7f8727e_0
cachetools==5.1.0
libev=4.33=h7f8727e_1
cairocffi==1.0.0
libffi=3.3=he6710b0_2
cairosvg==2.5.2
libgcc-ng=11.2.0=h1234567_1
carbon==1.1.10
libgomp=11.2.0=h1234567_1
certifi==2022.5.18
libnghttp2=1.46.0=hce63b2e_0
cffi==1.15.0
libssh2=1.10.0=h8f2d780_0
chardet==4.0.0
libstdcxx-ng=11.2.0=h1234567_1
charset-normalizer==2.0.12
ncurses=6.3=h5eee18b_3
click==8.1.3
openssl=1.1.1q=h7f8727e_0
constantly==15.1.0
pip=22.1.2=py39h06a4308_0
cryptography==37.0.2
python=3.9.12=h12debd9_1
cssselect==1.1.0
readline=8.1.2=h7f8727e_1
cssselect2==0.6.0
sqlite=3.39.2=h5082296_0
daemonize==2.5.0
tk=8.6.12=h1ccaba5_0
defusedxml==0.7.1
wheel=0.37.1=pyhd3eb1b0_0
distro==1.7.0
xz=5.2.5=h7f8727e_1
django==3.0.14
zlib=1.2.12=h7f8727e_2
django-piston3==0.3rc2
django-tagging==0.4.3
docker==5.0.3
ecdsa==0.17.0
flask==1.1.1
graphite-web==1.1.10
hyperlink==21.0.0
idna==3.3
importlib-metadata==4.11.3
incremental==21.3.0
inotify==0.2.10
ipaddress==1.0.23
ipy==1.1
isodate==0.6.1
itsdangerous==1.1.0
jinja2==2.10.3
jsonschema==4.5.1
lxml==4.8.0
markupsafe==1.1.1
more-itertools==8.13.0
mysqlclient==2.1.0
netaddr==0.8.0
netifaces==0.11.0
nose==1.3.7
ntlm-auth==1.5.0
numpy==1.22.4
paramiko==2.11.0
pbr==5.9.0
pillow==9.1.1
platformdirs==2.5.2
ply==3.11
psutil==5.9.0
pyasn1==0.4.8
pyasn1-modules==0.2.8
pycairo==1.21.0
pycparser==2.21
pycrypto==2.6.1
pycryptodomex==3.14.1
pydes==2.0.1
pydo==2.0.5
pygal==3.0.0
pyhamcrest==2.0.3
pyinotify==0.9.6
pynacl==1.5.0
pyopenssl==22.0.0
pyparsing==3.0.9
pyrsistent==0.18.1
pyserial==3.5
pysmi==0.3.4
pysnmp==4.4.12
python-dateutil==2.8.2
python-hostlist==1.21
python-magic==0.4.27
python-mimeparse==1.6.0
pytz==2022.1
pytz-deprecation-shim==0.1.0.post0
PyYAML==6.0
requests==2.27.1
requests-file==1.5.1
requests-ntlm==1.1.0
requests-toolbelt==0.9.1
service-identity==21.1.0
setproctitle==1.1.10
setuptools==62.3.2
six==1.16.0
soappy-py3==0.52.27
south==0.8.4
sqlparse==0.4.2
stdeb==0.10.0
subprocess32==3.5.4
tinycss==0.4
tinycss2==1.1.1
twisted==22.4.0
txamqp==0.8.2
typing-extensions==4.2.0
tzdata==2022.1
tzlocal==4.2
ujson==5.3.0
urllib3==1.26.9
webencodings==0.5.1
websocket-client==1.3.2
werkzeug==0.16.0
wheel==0.37.1
whisper==1.1.8
wstools==0.4.8
wstools-py3==0.54.4
zeep==4.1.0
zipp==3.8.0
zope-interface==5.4.0
aiohttp==3.8.1
aiosignal==1.2.0
async_timeout==4.0.2
asynctest==0.13.0
frozenlist==1.2.0
idna_ssl==1.1.0
multidict==5.2.0
yarl==1.7.2
For instructions on installing the UFM server software, please refer to following instructions per desired installation mode.
Installing UFM Server on Bare Metal Server
Installing UFM on Bare Metal Server - High Availability Mode
Installing UFM Docker Container Mode
For instructions on how to activate the software license, please refer to the Activating Software License.