NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.15.8
Packet Mirroring Collector (PMC) Plugin

Overview

The Packet Mirroring Collector/Controller plugin facilitates the configuration of pFRN and Congestion mirroring on switches and subsequently captures mirrored packets, enabling users to conduct real-time monitoring of network events.

Deployment

Installation

Load the image on the UFM server; either using the UFM GUI -> Settings -> Plugins Management tab, or by loading the image via the following command:

  1. Login to the UFM server terminal.

  2. Run

    docker load -I <path_to_image>

    pmc0-version-1-modificationdate-1750940167243-api-v2.png

Upon completion of the plugin addition and subsequent refresh of the UFM GUI, the left navigation bar will display two new menu items. These two tabs can be observed in the following GUI screenshots

GUI Screens

Network Event Collector Display

pmc1-version-1-modificationdate-1750940168247-api-v2.png

Network Event Collector Configuration

pmc2-version-1-modificationdate-1750940167687-api-v2.png

