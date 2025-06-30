Token-based Authentication
Token-based authentication is a protocol which allows users to verify their identity, and in return receive a unique access token. During the life of the token, users then access the UFM APIs that the token has been issued for, rather than having to re-enter credentials each time they need to use any UFM API.
Under the Settings section there is a tab titled called “Access Tokens”.
The functionality of the added tab is to give the user the ability to create new tokens & manage the existing ones (list, copy, revoke, delete):
Actions:
Name
Icon
Description
Revoke
Revoke a specific token.
Note
The revoked token will no longer be valid.
Delete
Delete a specific token.
Copy
Copy specific token into the clipboard.
Each user is able to list and manage only the tokens that have been created by themselves. Only the users with system_admin role will be able to create tokens.