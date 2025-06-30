What can I help you with?
NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.15.8
Typography and Related Documents

Typography

The following table describes typographical conventions in Mellanox documentation. All terms refer to isolated terms within body text or regular table text unless otherwise mentioned in the Notes column.

Term, Construct, Text Block

Example

Notes

File name, pathname

/opt/ufm/conf/gv.cfg

Console session (code)

-> flashClear <CR>

Complete sample line or block. Comprises both input and output.

The code can also be shaded.

Linux shell prompt

#

The "#" character stands for the Linux shell prompt.

Mellanox CLI admin mode

Switch #

Mellanox CLI admin mode

String

< > or []

Strings in < > or [ ] are descriptions of what will actually be shown on the screen, for example, the contents of <your ip> could be 192.168.1.1

Management Web UI label, item name

New Network,

New Environment

Management Web UI labels and item names appear in bold, whether or not the name is explicitly displayed (for example, buttons and icons).

User text entered into Manager, e.g., to assign as the name of a logical object

"Env1", "Network1"

Note the quotes. The text entered does not include the quotes.

Related Documentation

For additional information, see the following documents:

Document Title

Doc Number

Mellanox UFM User Manual for InfiniBand

DOC-00600

Mellanox UFM Quick Start Guide for InfiniBand

LIT-00056

Mellanox UFM End User License Agreement for InfiniBand

LIT-00052

Mellanox UFM SOAP SDK Tools and Examples for InfiniBand

DOC-01009

Mellanox UFM REST SDK Tools and Examples for InfiniBand

MLNX-15-52418

Mellanox UFM API Guide for InfiniBand

DOC-00563

Mellanox UFM API Reference for InfiniBand

DOC-01077

Mellanox UFM REST API User Guide for InfiniBand

MLNX-15-52417

Mellanox UFM Multi-Site Portal User Manual

4134

MLNX-OS User Manual

N/A
