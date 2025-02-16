Appendix – Used Ports
The following is the list of ports used by the UFM Server for internal and external communication:
Port
Purpose
80(tcp), 443(tcp)
Used by WS clients (Apache Web Server)
8000(udp)
Used for UFM server listening for REST API requests (redirected by Apache web server)
6306(udp)
Used for Multicast requests – communication with latest UFM Agents
8005(udp)
Used as UFM monitoring listening port
8089(tcp)
Used for internal communication between UFM server and MonitoirngHistoryEngine
8888(tcp)
Used by DRBD – communication between UFM Primary and Standby server
15800(tcp)
Used for communication with legacy UFM Agents on Mellanox Grid Director DDR switches
8081(tcp), 8082(tcp)
Used for internal communication with Subnet Manager