Bug Fixes History
Ref. #
Description
Rev 6.16.0
3754940
Description: Fixed issue where following the UFM HA upgrade from version 5.0.1-2 to version 5.3.1-2, the
Keywords: UFM HA Upgrade,
Discovered in Release: 6.15.2
3752196
Description: Fixed intermittent UFM REST API Failures
Keywords: REST API, Failure
Discovered in Release: 6.15.1
3758874
Description: Fixed manage_the_unmanaged tool failure
Keywords: manage_the_unmanaged, Failure
Discovered in Release: 6.15.2
3773902
Description: Fixed the issue in congestion control, where
Keywords: Congestion Control, cc-policy.conf, Upgrade, Container
Discovered in Release: 6.16.0-4
3560659
Description: Fixed proper update in [MngNetwork] mtu_limit in gv.cfg when restarting UFM.
Keywords: mtu_limit, gv.cfg, Update, UFM restart
Discovered in Release: 6.13.1
Rev 6.15.1
3670183
Description: Monitoring endpoint not returning counters for an active interface
Keywords: Monitoring, Active Interface, Counters
Discovered in release: v6.15.0
3670182
Description: Inconsistent port format type returned from the UFM
Keywords: Inconsistent, Port, Format Type
Discovered in release: v6.14.1
3666944
Description: Port auto isolation failed to activate when a port consistently exhibited a high Symbol BER (1e-7)
Keywords: Port Auto Isolation, Symbol BER
Discovered in release: v6.13.1
3665316
Description: The UFM REST API endpoint
Keywords: Ports REST API, Port State
Discovered in release: v6.14.1
3604194
Description: UFM Fabric Validation "
Keywords: Fabric Validation,
Discovered in release: v6.13.2
Rev 6.15.0
3665001
Description: UFM Web UI does not display Network Map (stuck with "please wait" message)
Keywords: Web UI, Network Map
Discovered in release: v6.14.1
3644553
Description: When querying the ports, adding a
Keywords: Ports, Query,
Discovered in release: v6.14.0
3604212
Description: Broken links REST API
Keywords: REST API, Broken link
Discovered in release: v6.13.2
3604183
Description: UFM error UFM NOT performed OpenSM polling for fabric changes more than 230742 seconds
Keywords: OpenSM, UFM Error
Discovered in release: v6.13.2-5
3604021
Description: UFM Enterprise installation under Ubuntu 22.04 fails on
Keywords: Ubuntu 22.04, Installation,
Discovered in release: v6.14.1-5
3587849
Description: OpenSM restarted when backup UFM lost power
Keywords: OpenSM, Restart
Discovered in release: v6.9
3577427
Description: UFM REST API returns wrong switch type for NDR unmanaged switch
Keywords: Unmanaged Switch, NDR, REST API
Discovered in release: v6.13.1
3575882
Description: UFM event is not generated for a switch down
Keywords: UFM Event, Switch Down
Discovered in release: v6.13.1
3628421
Description: UFM Web UI timezone issue when selecting Local Time
Keywords: Timezone, Web UI, Local Time
Discovered in release: v6.14.1-5
3566193
Description: Request for docker UFM HA support on Debian OS 10.13
Keywords: Docker, HA support, Debian
Discovered in release: v6.14.1-5
3565820
Description: UFM container CLI bugs
Keywords: CLI, Container
Discovered in release: v6.13.2-5
Rev 6.14.0
3590777
Description: After upgrading UFM new telemetry data is not being collected and presented in UI Telemetry tab.
Keywords: Telemetry, Coredump
Discovered in release: 6.14.0
Rev 6.13.2
3228893
Description: ufm-prolog.sh failure: hostnames are not found in the fabric after reboot
Keywords: Hostnames;
Discovered in Release: 6.10.0
3495692
Description: UFM Enterprise v6.13.1 server hangs intermittently, blocking UFM REST server, and UFM GUI
Keywords: UFM REST, UFM GUI
Discovered in Release: 6.13.1
N/A
Description: Reverted setGuidsForPkey APIs for supporting SHARP reservation (in case it is enabled)
Keywords: setGuidsForPkey, SHARP Reservation
Discovered in Release: 6.13.1
Rev 6.13.1
3459431
Description: UFM System Dump cannot be extracted from UFM 3.0 Enterprise Appliance host when running in high-availability mode.
Keywords: System Dump, High-Availability
Discovered in Release: 6.12.0
3461658
Description: The network fast recovery configuration (
Keywords: Network Fast Recovery; Docket Container; Missing Configuration
Discovered in Release: 6.12.0
3461058
Description: When using the Dynamic Telemetry API to create a new telemetry instance, the log rotation mechanism will not be applied for the newly generated logs of the UFM Telemetry instance
Keywords: Dynamic, Telemetry, Log-rotate
Discovered in Release: 6.13.0
Rev 6.13.0
3410826
Description: Rectified inability to modify user password
Keywords: User Password, Update, Fail
Discovered in Release: 6.12.1
3383916
Description: Fixed Client CTRL+C server disruption
Keywords: Client CTRL+C, Server functionality
Discovered in Release: Rest Over RDMA Image 1.0.0-21
3375414
Description: Fixed improper functionality of UFM UI Dashboard
Keywords: UI Dashboard
Discovered in Release: 6.11.0
3342713
Description: Fixed UFM Health configuration for periodic restarts of the telemetry
Keywords: UFM Health, Telemetry, Periodic restarts
Discovered in Release: 6.11.1
3361160
Description: Fixed UFM long upgrade time due to a large historical Telemetry database file
Keywords: Long Upgrade Time, Historical Telemetry, Database File
Discovered in Release: 6.11.0
3268270
Description: Show managed switches inventory data (Sysinfo) immediately after UFM initialization
Keywords: Managed Switches, Inventory, Sysinfo
Discovered in Release: 6.11.0
3338613
Description: Fixed UFM log rotation for supported Ubuntu OSs
Keywords: Log rotation, Ubuntu
Discovered in Release: 6.11.0
3338600
Description: Fixed UFM UI lockdown by adding protection to the failed path on backend side
Keywords: UFM UI, lockdown
Discovered in Release: 6.11.0
3276163
Description: Fixed remote syslog configuration in UFM Web UI to be persistent
Keywords: Remote Syslog, Web UI
Discovered in Release: 6.11.0