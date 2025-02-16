NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.16.0-5
Bug Fixes History

Ref. #

Description

Rev 6.16.0

3754940

Description: Fixed issue where following the UFM HA upgrade from version 5.0.1-2 to version 5.3.1-2, the ufm_ha_cluster config command wiped the root partition

Keywords: UFM HA Upgrade, ufm_ha_cluster config, Root Partition, Wipe

Discovered in Release: 6.15.2

3752196

Description: Fixed intermittent UFM REST API Failures

Keywords: REST API, Failure

Discovered in Release: 6.15.1

3758874

Description: Fixed manage_the_unmanaged tool failure

Keywords: manage_the_unmanaged, Failure

Discovered in Release: 6.15.2

3773902

Description: Fixed the issue in congestion control, where cc-policy.conf file remains unchanged following the upgrade of the container version ( with no changes made by the user)

Keywords: Congestion Control, cc-policy.conf, Upgrade, Container

Discovered in Release: 6.16.0-4

3560659

Description: Fixed proper update in [MngNetwork] mtu_limit in gv.cfg when restarting UFM.

Keywords: mtu_limit, gv.cfg, Update, UFM restart

Discovered in Release: 6.13.1

Rev 6.15.1

3670183

Description: Monitoring endpoint not returning counters for an active interface

Keywords: Monitoring, Active Interface, Counters

Discovered in release: v6.15.0

3670182

Description: Inconsistent port format type returned from the UFM

Keywords: Inconsistent, Port, Format Type

Discovered in release: v6.14.1

3666944

Description: Port auto isolation failed to activate when a port consistently exhibited a high Symbol BER (1e-7)

Keywords: Port Auto Isolation, Symbol BER

Discovered in release: v6.13.1

3665316

Description: The UFM REST API endpoint /ufmRest/resources/ports provide inaccurate port state information

Keywords: Ports REST API, Port State

Discovered in release: v6.14.1

3604194

Description: UFM Fabric Validation "CheckPortCounters" failure

Keywords: Fabric Validation, CheckPortCounters

Discovered in release: v6.13.2

Rev 6.15.0

3665001

Description: UFM Web UI does not display Network Map (stuck with "please wait" message)

Keywords: Web UI, Network Map

Discovered in release: v6.14.1

3644553

Description: When querying the ports, adding a cable_info=true as an argument will give cable information per port

Keywords: Ports, Query, cable_info=true

Discovered in release: v6.14.0

3604212

Description: Broken links REST API

Keywords: REST API, Broken link

Discovered in release: v6.13.2

3604183

Description: UFM error UFM NOT performed OpenSM polling for fabric changes more than 230742 seconds

Keywords: OpenSM, UFM Error

Discovered in release: v6.13.2-5

3604021

Description: UFM Enterprise installation under Ubuntu 22.04 fails on configure_ha_nodes.sh

Keywords: Ubuntu 22.04, Installation, configure_ha_nodes.sh

Discovered in release: v6.14.1-5

3587849

Description: OpenSM restarted when backup UFM lost power

Keywords: OpenSM, Restart

Discovered in release: v6.9

3577427

Description: UFM REST API returns wrong switch type for NDR unmanaged switch

Keywords: Unmanaged Switch, NDR, REST API

Discovered in release: v6.13.1

3575882

Description: UFM event is not generated for a switch down

Keywords: UFM Event, Switch Down

Discovered in release: v6.13.1

3628421

Description: UFM Web UI timezone issue when selecting Local Time

Keywords: Timezone, Web UI, Local Time

Discovered in release: v6.14.1-5

3566193

Description: Request for docker UFM HA support on Debian OS 10.13

Keywords: Docker, HA support, Debian

Discovered in release: v6.14.1-5

3565820

Description: UFM container CLI bugs

Keywords: CLI, Container

Discovered in release: v6.13.2-5

Rev 6.14.0

3590777

Description: After upgrading UFM new telemetry data is not being collected and presented in UI Telemetry tab.

Keywords: Telemetry, Coredump

Discovered in release: 6.14.0

Rev 6.13.2

3228893

Description: ufm-prolog.sh failure: hostnames are not found in the fabric after reboot

Keywords: Hostnames;ufm-prolog.sh, reboot

Discovered in Release: 6.10.0

3495692

Description: UFM Enterprise v6.13.1 server hangs intermittently, blocking UFM REST server, and UFM GUI

Keywords: UFM REST, UFM GUI

Discovered in Release: 6.13.1

N/A

Description: Reverted setGuidsForPkey APIs for supporting SHARP reservation (in case it is enabled)

Keywords: setGuidsForPkey, SHARP Reservation

Discovered in Release: 6.13.1

Rev 6.13.1

3459431

Description: UFM System Dump cannot be extracted from UFM 3.0 Enterprise Appliance host when running in high-availability mode.

Keywords:  System Dump, High-Availability

Discovered in Release: 6.12.0

3461658

Description: The network fast recovery configuration (/opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/fast_recovery.conf) is missing when UFM is deployed in Docker Container mode.

Keywords: Network Fast Recovery; Docket Container; Missing Configuration

Discovered in Release: 6.12.0

3461058

Description: When using the Dynamic Telemetry API to create a new telemetry instance, the log rotation mechanism will not be applied for the newly generated logs of the UFM Telemetry instance

Keywords: Dynamic, Telemetry, Log-rotate

Discovered in Release: 6.13.0

Rev 6.13.0

3410826

Description: Rectified inability to modify user password

Keywords: User Password, Update, Fail

Discovered in Release: 6.12.1

3383916

Description: Fixed Client CTRL+C server disruption

Keywords: Client CTRL+C, Server functionality

Discovered in Release: Rest Over RDMA Image 1.0.0-21

3375414

Description: Fixed improper functionality of UFM UI Dashboard

Keywords: UI Dashboard

Discovered in Release: 6.11.0

3342713

Description: Fixed UFM Health configuration for periodic restarts of the telemetry

Keywords: UFM Health, Telemetry, Periodic restarts

Discovered in Release: 6.11.1

3361160

Description: Fixed UFM long upgrade time due to a large historical Telemetry database file

Keywords: Long Upgrade Time, Historical Telemetry, Database File

Discovered in Release: 6.11.0

3268270

Description: Show managed switches inventory data (Sysinfo) immediately after UFM initialization

Keywords: Managed Switches, Inventory, Sysinfo

Discovered in Release: 6.11.0

3338613

Description: Fixed UFM log rotation for supported Ubuntu OSs

Keywords: Log rotation, Ubuntu

Discovered in Release: 6.11.0

3338600

Description: Fixed UFM UI lockdown by adding protection to the failed path on backend side

Keywords: UFM UI, lockdown

Discovered in Release: 6.11.0

3276163

Description: Fixed remote syslog configuration in UFM Web UI to be persistent

Keywords: Remote Syslog, Web UI

Discovered in Release: 6.11.0

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 16, 2025
