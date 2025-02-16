Document Revision History
Release
Date
Description
6.16.0-5
Feb 16, 2025
Updated Bug Fixes in This Release
6.16.0
Feb 8, 2024
Updated:
Added:
Mar 6, 2024
Updated:
Jul 2, 2024
Updated Installation Notes - Added RedHat 8.8 support
6.15.2
Jan 4, 2024
Updated:
Jan 23, 2024
Added a note to Installation Notes about the UFM SM version
6.15.1
Dec 14, 2023
Updated:
Added:
Dec 19, 2023
6.15.0
Nov 5, 2023
Updated:
Added
6.14.1
Aug 31, 2023
Updated:
Oct 17, 2023
Updated:
6.14.0
Aug 10, 2023
Updated:
Added:
6.13.1
May 18, 2023
Updated:
6.13.0
May 5, 2023
Updated:
Added:
May 9, 2023
Updated
6.12.1
Feb 19, 2023
Updated
Mar 1, 2023
Updated Changes and New Features
Mar 16, 2023
Updated Changes and New Features - Added MFT package integration details
Mar 27, 2023
Updated UFM Server Communication with Externally Managed Switches
6.12.0
Feb 2, 2023
Updated:
Added:
Removed:
Feb 6, 2023
Updated Troubleshooting
6.11.1
Dec 1, 2022
Updated:
Dec 19, 2022
Updated Changes and New Features
6.11.0
Nov 21, 2022
Updated:
Added:
6.10.0
July 31, 2022
Updated:
Added:
September 2022
Updated:
October 2022
Updated the examples in Docker Installation