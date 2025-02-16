Known Issues History
Ref #
Issue
Rev 6.16.0
3791820
Description: Configuring the collection of SLVL on the secondary telemetry will result in SLVL data being sampled at a reduced rate.
Keywords: SLVL, Multi-Rate, Reduced Rate
Workaround: Edit the
Discovered in Release: 6.15.0
3775405
Description: Upon UFM startup, an empty temporary folder will be created at /tmp folder every 10 minutes (due to periodic telemetry status check)
Keywords: Empty folder, temporary, /tmp
Workaround: Add 'rm -f /tmp/tmp*' to crontab to run daily or change instances_sessions_compatibility_interval parameter in gv.cfg to 30/60 minutes
Discovered in Release: v6.15.0
Rev 6.15.0
3560659
Description: Modifying the
Keywords:
Workaround: UFM needs to be restarted twice in order for the changes to take effect.
Discovered in Release: v6.15.0
3729822
Description: The Logs API temporarily returns an empty response when SM log file contains messages from both previous year (2023) and current year (2024).
Keywords: Logs API, Empty response, Logs file
Workaround: N/A (issue will be automatically resolved after the problematic SM log file, which include messages from 2023 and 2024 years, will be rotated)
Discovered in Release: v6.15.0
3675071
Description: UFM stops gracefully after the b2b primary cable is physically disconnected
Keywords: UFM HA, B2B, Primary Cable Disconnection
Workaround: N/A
Discovered in Release: 6.14.1
N/A
Description: Execution of UFM Fabric Health Report (via UFM Web UI / REST API) will trigger ibdiagnet to use SLRG register which might cause some of the switch and HCA's firmware to stuck and cause the HCA's ports to stay at "Init" state.
Keywords: Fabric Health Report, SLRG register, "Init" state, Switch, HCA
Discovered in Release: 6.14.0
3538640
Description: Fixed ALM plugin log rotate function.
Keywords: ALM, Plugin, Log rotate
Discovered in Release: 6.13.0
3532191
Description: Fixed UFM hanging (database is locked) after corrective restart of UFM health.
Keywords: Hanging, Database, Locked
Discovered in Release: 6.13.0
3555583
Description: Resolved REST API links' inability to return hostname for computer nodes.
Keywords: REST API, Links, Hostname, Computer Nodes
Discovered in Release: 6.12.1
3549795
Description: Fixed ufm_ha_cluster status to show DRBD sync status.
Keywords: ufm_ha_cluster, DRBD, Sync Status
Discovered in Release: 6.13.0
3549793
Description: Fixed UFM HA installation failure.
Keywords: HA, Installation
Discovered in Release: 6.13.0
3547517
Description: Fixed UFM logs REST API returning empty result when SM logs exist on the disk.
Keywords: Logs, SM logs, Empty
Discovered in Release: 6.11.0
3546178
Description: Fixed SHARP jobs failure when SHARP reservation feature is enabled.
Keywords: SHARP, Jobs, Reservation
Discovered in Release: 6.13.0
3541477
Description: Fixed UFM module temperature alerting on wrong thresholds.
Keywords: Module Temperature, Alert Threshold
Discovered in Release: 6.13.0