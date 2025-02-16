Known Issues History

Rev 6.16.0

3791820 Description: Configuring the collection of SLVL on the secondary telemetry will result in SLVL data being sampled at a reduced rate.

Keywords: SLVL, Multi-Rate, Reduced Rate

Workaround: Edit the launch_ibdiagnet_config.ini file and restart the UFM telemetry. Edit the launch_ibdiagnet_config.ini file by running the following command: Copy Copied! vi /opt/ufm/files/conf/secondary_telemetry_defaults/launch_ibdiagnet_config.ini Comment the following line: Copy Copied! #base_freq= 1 Restart UFM telemetry: Copy Copied! /etc/init.d/ufmd ufm_telemetry_stop /etc/init.d/ufmd ufm_telemetry_start

Discovered in Release: 6.15.0

3775405 Description: Upon UFM startup, an empty temporary folder will be created at /tmp folder every 10 minutes (due to periodic telemetry status check)

Keywords: Empty folder, temporary, /tmp

Workaround: Add 'rm -f /tmp/tmp*' to crontab to run daily or change instances_sessions_compatibility_interval parameter in gv.cfg to 30/60 minutes

Discovered in Release: v6.15.0

Rev 6.15.0

Rev 6.15.0

3560659 Description: Modifying the mtu_limit parameter for [MngNetwork] in gv.cfg does not accurately reflect changes upon restarting UFM.

Keywords: mtu_limit , MngNetwork, gv.cfg, UFM restart

Workaround: UFM needs to be restarted twice in order for the changes to take effect.

Discovered in Release: v6.15.0

3729822 Description: The Logs API temporarily returns an empty response when SM log file contains messages from both previous year (2023) and current year (2024).

Keywords: Logs API, Empty response, Logs file

Workaround: N/A (issue will be automatically resolved after the problematic SM log file, which include messages from 2023 and 2024 years, will be rotated)

Discovered in Release: v6.15.0

3675071 Description: UFM stops gracefully after the b2b primary cable is physically disconnected

Keywords: UFM HA, B2B, Primary Cable Disconnection

Workaround: N/A

Discovered in Release: 6.14.1

N/A Description: Execution of UFM Fabric Health Report (via UFM Web UI / REST API) will trigger ibdiagnet to use SLRG register which might cause some of the switch and HCA's firmware to stuck and cause the HCA's ports to stay at "Init" state.

Keywords: Fabric Health Report, SLRG register, "Init" state, Switch, HCA

Discovered in Release: 6.14.0

3538640 Description: Fixed ALM plugin log rotate function.

Keywords: ALM, Plugin, Log rotate

Discovered in Release: 6.13.0

3532191 Description: Fixed UFM hanging (database is locked) after corrective restart of UFM health.

Keywords: Hanging, Database, Locked

Discovered in Release: 6.13.0

3555583 Description: Resolved REST API links' inability to return hostname for computer nodes.

Keywords: REST API, Links, Hostname, Computer Nodes

Discovered in Release: 6.12.1

3549795 Description: Fixed ufm_ha_cluster status to show DRBD sync status.

Keywords: ufm_ha_cluster, DRBD, Sync Status

Discovered in Release: 6.13.0

3549793 Description: Fixed UFM HA installation failure.

Keywords: HA, Installation

Discovered in Release: 6.13.0

3547517 Description: Fixed UFM logs REST API returning empty result when SM logs exist on the disk.

Keywords: Logs, SM logs, Empty

Discovered in Release: 6.11.0

3546178 Description: Fixed SHARP jobs failure when SHARP reservation feature is enabled.

Keywords: SHARP, Jobs, Reservation

Discovered in Release: 6.13.0

3541477 Description: Fixed UFM module temperature alerting on wrong thresholds.

Keywords: Module Temperature, Alert Threshold