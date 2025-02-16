NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.16.0-5
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.16.0-5  Packet Mirroring Collector (PMC) Plugin

On This Page

Packet Mirroring Collector (PMC) Plugin

Overview

The Packet Mirroring Collector/Controller plugin facilitates the configuration of pFRN, Fast Recovery and Congestion mirroring on switches as well as CQE mirroring on HCAs and subsequently captures mirrored packets, enabling users to conduct real-time monitoring of network events

Deployment

Installation

Load the image on the UFM server; either using the UFM GUI -> Settings -> Plugins Management tab, or by loading the image via the following command:

  1. Login to the UFM server terminal.

  2. Run

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    docker load -I <path_to_image>

    pmc0-version-1-modificationdate-1739721207590-api-v2.png

Upon completion of the plugin addition and subsequent refresh of the UFM GUI, the left navigation bar will display two new menu items. These two tabs can be observed in the following GUI screenshots

PMC UI

Network Event Collector Display

screenshot1-version-1-modificationdate-1739721206283-api-v2.png

Network Event Collector Configuration

screenshot2-version-1-modificationdate-1739721205970-api-v2.png

screenshot3-version-1-modificationdate-1739721205665-api-v2.png

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 16, 2025
content here