Ports Window

Provides a list of all ports in UFM.

The table can be filtered by port state. The filter contains two options:

Active – only active ports

All – all ports

When right-clicking one of the available ports, the following actions appear:

Note All enable/disable actions on managed switches’ ports are persistent. Thus, if a managed switch port is disabled, the port remains disabled even when rebooting the switch.

Clicking "Cable Information" opens up a window which provides data on operational, module, and troubleshooting information as shown in the following: