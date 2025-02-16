Release Notes
NVIDIA® UFM® is a powerful platform for managing InfiniBand scale-out computing environments. UFM enables data center operators to efficiently monitor and operate the entire fabric, boost application performance and maximize fabric resource utilization.
UFM provides a central management console, including the following main features:
Fabric dashboard including congestion detection and analysis
Advanced real-time health and performance monitoring
Fabric health reports
Threshold-based alerts
Fabric segmentation/isolation
Quality of Service (QoS)
Routing optimizations
Central device management
Task automation
Logging
High availability
Daily report: Statistical information of the fabric during the last 24 hours
Event management
Switch auto-provisioning
UFM-SDN Appliance in-service software upgrade
Fabric validation tests
Client certificate authentication
IPv6 on management ports
Prior to installation, please verify that all prerequisites are met. Please refer to System Requirements.
The Logical Server Model Management feature is going to be deprecated in UFM v6.12.0.