Remote Location
Remote location tab is used to set a predefined remote location for the results of System Dump action on switches and hosts and for IBDiagnet executions.
Field
Description
Protocol
The protocol to use to move the dump file to the external storage (scp/sftp)
Server
Hostname or IP address of the server
Path
The path where dump files are saved
Username
Username for the server
Password
Respective password
After configuring these parameters, it would be possible for users to collect sysdumps for specific devices, groups, or links (through Network Map/Cables Window) by right-clicking the item and selecting System Dump.