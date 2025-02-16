The Sysinfo plugin is a Docker container that is managed by UFM and comes with REST API support. Its purpose is to allow users to run commands and extract information from managed switches. This feature enables users to schedule runs at regular intervals and execute commands on switches directly from UFM.

The plugin takes care of managing sessions to the switches and can extend them if necessary. It also enables users to send both synchronous and asynchronous commands to all the managed switches. Additionally, it can intersect the given switches with the running UFM to ensure that only those switches that are on the UFM are activated.