Changes and New Features
This section lists the new and changed features in this software version.
For an archive of changes and features from previous releases, please refer to Changes and New Features History.
|
Feature
|
Description
|
XDR Support
|
Added XDR support readiness (based on XDR setup simulations only).
|
Added support for UFM Network topology planarized network.
|
Switch NVOS Support
|
Added support for NVOS switches in UFM.
|
Device Access
|
Added the ability to record two sets of switch login credentials on UFM. Refer to Device Access.
|
UFM Authentication Server
|
The authentication server is enabled by default. Refer to Configurations of the UFM Authentication Server.
|
InfiniBand Cluster Procedures Automation
|
Upon UFM startup, the following procedures are initiated:
|
Secondary Telemetry
|
For more information, refer to Low-Frequency (Secondary) Telemetry Fields.
|
Events Simulation
|
Added the ability to simulate any event from the Events policy tab. Refer to Events Policy Simulation.
|
Unhealthy Port Enhancement
|
Added the ability to display valid unhealthy port information (eliminating non-zero port values) when added manually. Refer to Unhealthy Ports Window.
|
UFM High Availability
|
Added support for UFM HA to configure IPv4 and IPv6 concurrently to provide Virtual IP address. Refer to UFM High-Availability User Guide.
|
REST APIs
|
Unhealthy Ports REST API: Added the ability to return device state (healthy/unhealthy). Refer to NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide → Unhealthy Ports REST API
|
Add switch/module power usage data in UFM telemetry. Refer to NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide → Systems REST API
|
Plugins
|
Enhanced Plugins management infrastructure.
|
GNMI-Telemetry Plugin: Added support for streaming gNMI events and restricted authentication via client SAN pinning/filtering on the gNMI plugin server-side.
|
UFM Telemetry Manager (UTM) Plugin: Added a new plugin to monitor and manage running UFM Telemetry instances.
|
UFM Consumer Plugin: Added a new plugin that serves as a Multi-Subnet consumer within UFM, offering all the functionalities available for Multi-Subnet UFM.
|
PDR Deterministic Plugin: Updated high BER analysis with the up-to-date high BER algorithm.
|
Autonomous Link Maintenance (ALM) Plugin: Added the following capabilities:
|
UFM Telemetry Fluentd Streaming (TFS) Plugin: Added an option to the TFS to stream the data using the CLX C streamer instead of the Python streamer.
The items listed in the table below apply to all UFM license types.
For bare metal installation of UFM, it is required to install MLNX_OFED 5.X (or newer) before the UFM installation.
Please make sure to use the UFM installation package that is compatible with your setup, as detailed in Bare Metal Deployment Requirements.
The following distributions are no longer supported in UFM:
RH7.0-RH7.7 / CentOS7.0-CentOS7.7
SLES12 / SLES 15
EulerOS2.2 / EulerOS2.3
Mellanox Care (MCare) Integration
UFM on VM (UFM with remote fabric collector)
Logical server auditing
UFM high availability script - /etc/init.d/ufmha - is no longer supported
The UFM Multi-site portal feature is no longer supported. The Multi-Subnet feature can be used instead
The UFM Monitoring Mode is deprecated and is no longer supported as of UFM Enterprise version 6.14.0 (July release) and onwards
Logical Elements tab - Removed as of UFM Enterprise v6.12.0
In order to continue working with /etc/init.d/ufmha options, use the same options using the /etc/init.d/ufmd script.
For example:
Instead of using /etc/init.d/ufmha model_restart, please use /etc/init.d/ufmd model_restart (on the primary UFM server)
Instead of using /etc/init.d/ufmha sharp_restart, please use /etc/init.d/ufmd sharp_restart (on the primary UFM server)
The same goes for any other option that was supported on the /etc/init.d/ufmha script