Changes and New Features

This section lists the new and changed features in this software version.

For an archive of changes and features from previous releases, please refer to Changes and New Features History.

XDR Support

Added XDR support readiness (based on XDR setup simulations only).

Added support for UFM Network topology planarized network.

Switch NVOS Support

Added support for NVOS switches in UFM.

Device Access

Added the ability to record two sets of switch login credentials on UFM. Refer to Device Access.

UFM Authentication Server

The authentication server is enabled by default. Refer to Configurations of the UFM Authentication Server.

InfiniBand Cluster Procedures Automation

Upon UFM startup, the following procedures are initiated:

Secondary Telemetry

  • Added the " rq_general_error" field to support retrieving the number of packet drops due to MPR mismatch.

  • Added support for reporting cable length information for NDR optic cables.

  • Added support for retrieving cable information for downed ports.

  • Added switch/module power usage data in UFM telemetry.

For more information, refer to Low-Frequency (Secondary) Telemetry Fields.

Events Simulation

Added the ability to simulate any event from the Events policy tab. Refer to Events Policy Simulation.

Unhealthy Port Enhancement

Added the ability to display valid unhealthy port information (eliminating non-zero port values) when added manually. Refer to Unhealthy Ports Window.

UFM High Availability

Added support for UFM HA to configure IPv4 and IPv6 concurrently to provide Virtual IP address. Refer to UFM High-Availability User Guide.

REST APIs

Unhealthy Ports REST API: Added the ability to return device state (healthy/unhealthy). Refer to NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide → Unhealthy Ports REST API

Add switch/module power usage data in UFM telemetry. Refer to NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide → Systems REST API

Plugins

Enhanced Plugins management infrastructure.

GNMI-Telemetry Plugin: Added support for streaming gNMI events and restricted authentication via client SAN pinning/filtering on the gNMI plugin server-side.

UFM Telemetry Manager (UTM) Plugin: Added a new plugin to monitor and manage running UFM Telemetry instances.

UFM Consumer Plugin: Added a new plugin that serves as a Multi-Subnet consumer within UFM, offering all the functionalities available for Multi-Subnet UFM.

PDR Deterministic Plugin: Updated high BER analysis with the up-to-date high BER algorithm.

Autonomous Link Maintenance (ALM) Plugin: Added the following capabilities:

  • Model configuration

  • Configure to reset both ports after isolation

  • Reflect model performance to the user

UFM Telemetry Fluentd Streaming (TFS) Plugin: Added an option to the TFS to stream the data using the CLX C streamer instead of the Python streamer.

The items listed in the table below apply to all UFM license types.

For bare metal installation of UFM, it is required to install MLNX_OFED 5.X (or newer) before the UFM installation.

Please make sure to use the UFM installation package that is compatible with your setup, as detailed in Bare Metal Deployment Requirements.

Unsupported Functionalities/Features

The following distributions are no longer supported in UFM:

  • RH7.0-RH7.7 / CentOS7.0-CentOS7.7

  • SLES12 / SLES 15

  • EulerOS2.2 / EulerOS2.3

  • Mellanox Care (MCare) Integration

  • UFM on VM (UFM with remote fabric collector)

  • Logical server auditing

  • UFM high availability script - /etc/init.d/ufmha - is no longer supported

  • The UFM Multi-site portal feature is no longer supported. The Multi-Subnet feature can be used instead

  • The UFM Monitoring Mode is deprecated and is no longer supported as of UFM Enterprise version 6.14.0 (July release) and onwards

  • Logical Elements tab - Removed as of UFM Enterprise v6.12.0

In order to continue working with /etc/init.d/ufmha options, use the same options using the /etc/init.d/ufmd script.

For example:

Instead of using /etc/init.d/ufmha model_restart, please use /etc/init.d/ufmd model_restart (on the primary UFM server)

Instead of using /etc/init.d/ufmha sharp_restart, please use /etc/init.d/ufmd sharp_restart (on the primary UFM server)

The same goes for any other option that was supported on the /etc/init.d/ufmha script
