Data Streaming
This section allows users to configure System Logs settings via web UI.
|
Field
|
Description
|
Status
|
Enable/disable exporting UFM logs to system logs
|
Mode
|
Export logs to local or remote system logs
|
Destination
|
Remote server IP/hostname and port
|
System Logs Level
|
ets global syslog messages logging level. The syslog level is common for all the UFM components.
The syslog level that is sent to syslog is the highest among the syslog level and component log level as defined in the config file.
|
Streaming Data
|
Logs to export to system logs.
Note
Events logs are selected one by one from Events Policy settings when the system logs feature is enabled.