This section allows users to configure System Logs settings via web UI.

data-streaming-screen-version-1-modificationdate-1735920146480-api-v2.png

Field

Description

Status

Enable/disable exporting UFM logs to system logs

Mode

Export logs to local or remote system logs

Destination

Remote server IP/hostname and port

System Logs Level

ets global syslog messages logging level. The syslog level is common for all the UFM components.

The syslog level that is sent to syslog is the highest among the syslog level and component log level as defined in the config file.

Streaming Data

Logs to export to system logs.

Note

Events logs are selected one by one from Events Policy settings when the system logs feature is enabled.
